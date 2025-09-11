By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 11, 2025

In the unrelenting heat of Ciudad Juárez, a labyrinth of rusted shanties and Cartel strongholds, a no-man’s land where the border between the United States and Mexico blurred into blood, United States Marines last Saturday rescued two kidnapped children, a five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, blocks from where they had saved another young girl hours earlier.

As reported previously, MARSOC Marines on Saturday rescued a 13-year-old girl, a Marine Corps officer’s daughter, from an obese rapist at a warehouse on Calle Emiliano Zapato Road, after killing her captor.

The dehydrated and shell-shocked child was treated at William Beuamont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, where she told crisis counselors she had first been taken to a gas station-convenience store near Ciudad Juárez International Airport—she remembered seeing planes take off and land nearby—and locked in a room with two children younger than her.

The girl recounted to investigators she had been there only perhaps thirty minutes before being put in a car and driven to the warehouse where the Marines found her.

The Marines, still at Fort Bliss, had reviewed maps and determined that the gas station nearest to the airport was a Z Gas station only a thousand feet west of the runway.

They promptly rearmed and sped back across the border.

It was 3:30 a.m. when they arrived at the gas station; it was closed, of course, dark, and apparently deserted, with not a single car in the dirt parking area by the pumps.

The squad—13 men wearing night-vision gear—approached vigilantly, bashing down a door after deciding there were no hostiles nearby or inside.

In a storage room, they found the two emaciated children, mouths gagged with rag cloths and hands tied to shelves with flexible metal wire.

The girl had no visible physical injuries, but the boy had bruises on his face and a split lip, as if he had been socked in the face repeatedly.

By 5:00 a.m., the Marines were back at Bliss, and the children were being treated for trauma and malnutrition.

Our sources said all three abductions seem to be random kidnappings, as there is no apparent connection among the children.

“Grabbing kids and dragging them across the border—who knows how many more there are,” a Marine Corps source told Real Raw News. “The traffickers, the animals, should be put down without mercy."