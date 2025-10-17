Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Reaser's avatar
Craig Reaser
14m

Urah. Semper Fi

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
25m

Marines Seize ANTIFA Armory in Los Angeles Ahead of “NO KINGS DAY” Protests

Marines seized it all and arrested Kenneth Bodwell, a frequent attendee of AOC and Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” rallies and a major ANTIFA player, as an “enemy combatant.”

https://open.substack.com/pub/tuzarapost/p/marines-seize-antifa-armory-in-los

JOE TUZARA MD at TUZARAPOST 2025.10.17 Friday

https://substack.com/@arutzshevatuzarapost

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture