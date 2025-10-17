Marines Seize ANTIFA Armory in Los Angeles Ahead of “NO KINGS DAY” Protests

By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 17, 2025

An anonymous tip to General Eric M. Smith’s office on Tuesday led White Hats to a California self-storage unit filled with riot gear and lethal ordnance that paid ANTIFA provocateurs would’ve donned and wielded at tomorrow’s “No Kings Day” protest in Los Angeles, Real Raw News has learned.

A source in the general’s office said a caller refusing to identify himself told Gen. Smith’s liaison that a public storage facility in west LA held cartons of gas masks, steel batons, tactical vests, night vision devices, and even shotguns and pistols.

The mysterious dialer, he added, also stated that the gear was intended for protesters who would arrive in LA by bus on October 18 and provided the address of the self-storage facility.

When the general’s liaison pressed the caller for additional details, the latter insisted he had none and disconnected the call.

That the tipster had phoned an unlisted number known only to select people led General Smith to believe the caller was someone he knew or even an ex-White Hat council member, the source said.

General Smith, he said, passed the tip to the FBI and DHS, both of which purportedly regarded it with suspicion and said they’d investigate if they had time.

“Their relaxed response didn’t sit right with the general,” our source said.

“It was a time-sensitive issue, right? It deserved to be checked out.”

The general then tried to communicate his concern to Pete Hegseth, but the war secretary was unavailable.

He instead spoke to Deputy Secretary of War Peter Feinberg, requesting permission to deploy a discrete squad of reconnaissance Marines to LA to investigate the claim.

After Feinberg greenlit the request, the general had to decide whether to raid the storage facility immediately or have Marines surveil it until the renter showed up to distribute its contents to ANTIFA agitators.

“He chose expediency, a questionable decision but it was his to make,” our source said.

By Wednesday night Marines from Camp Pendleton had arrived in Los Angeles and infiltrated the self-storage unit, having snapped two locks and raised the roll-up door.

Inside, as the tipster claimed, were large cardboard boxes sealed with masking tape.

“The intel was spot on. We seized it all—the gas masks, batons, and guns, 127 pistols someone had made on a 3D printer. It was all brought back to Pendleton for destruction,” the source said. “Seven boxes had a shitload of ANTFIA flags.”

As the Marines confiscated ANTIFA’s contraband, he added, White Hats at Pendleton learned the identity of the person who had rented the unit, a one Kenneth Bodwell, a Los Angeles resident and frequent attendee of AOC and Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” rallies.

Bodwell, records show, had donated $3,500 to AOC’s last campaign and $52,000 to Democratic PACS between 2019 and 2024.

Last night, Marines arrested Bodwell as an “enemy combatant” at his $3,000,000 residence in the Silver Lake neighborhood of LA.

How a man whose tax returns showed he earned only $52,500 annually, yet afforded a luxurious home and a fleet of luxury cars, is easily imaginable—bribes, kickbacks, and untraceable cash payouts.

“We got the good and major ANTIFA player,” our source said. “It sucks that there are so many more out there still.”