By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 26, 2026

US Marines under General Smith’s command repelled a group of Mexican men attempting to cross the border fence near El Paso Friday morning, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

Twenty-one Mexicans carrying collapsible ladders and bolt cutters tried to scale the fence but retreated after the Marines fired warning shots.

According to our source, one of the men, before retreating, shouted in broken English, “Friend, why? We coming to vote for James Talarico.”

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. near an area where border incursions were prevalent during disgraced pResident Joseph R. Biden’s and the late DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s reign of terror—until patriotic Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald J. Trump ordered the Texas National Guard and their White Hat allies to fortify weaknesses.

READ MORE: Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Executed at GITMO

As reported in April 2022, the National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and US Marines unspooled hundreds of miles of concertina wire along the Rio Grande and hardened fencelines erected during President Trump’s first term.

President Trump and Abbott boldly defied the Biden Cabal, which threatened to dismantle the barricades.

In May 2022, a scrum of DHS goons showed up at border crossings around El Paso and Eagle Pass, but, confronted by an overwhelming number of Marines and Guardsmen, tucked tail and fled—a humiliating retreat.

Since then, President Trump has fortified our southern border with miles of towering walls and scores of new CPB officers in Arizona, California, and Texas.

In an April 2025 interview with Fox Noticias—– a daily one-hour Spanish-language program launched by Fox News Media— President Trump told host Rachel Campos-Duffy that “I think the thing that people now realize is the border is 100%. It’s like literally 100%. It’s perfect now, and I don’t know if you can tell. Perfect.”

As far as RRN knows, President Trump wasn’t speaking hyperbolically.

Fear of getting shot or hurled into an ICE detention center had been a reliable deterrent—until Friday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Marines patrolling the El Paso sector detected a group of Mexicans approaching the barrier from the Mexican side.

A surveillance drone confirmed the Marines’ suspicions: about two dozen would-be border hoppers were carrying foldable ladders and breaching tools, whispering among themselves in Spanish as they inched closer and closer to the wall.

“They came prepared,” a White Hat source told RRN.

“These weren’t people wandering up empty-handed. They had equipment specifically for defeating the barrier.” He described the group as adult males, all appearing to be in their 20s and 30s, dressed in dark clothing.

Unlike the bad hombres, the Marines had NVGs and had concealed themselves to avoid detection.

They waited and watched, as rules of engagement prohibited direct action unless they witnessed what our source called a “FRAGREP LARUM BELL,” a Cold War-era military acronym that specifically signaled an unauthorized border crossing or hostile advance by Warsaw Pact forces in greater than platoon strength.

“It’s an old word, same as groceries is an old-fashioned word. But it’s still used in certain circles,” our source said.

The Marines, he went on, hadn’t waited long before seeing the Mexicans place an extension ladder against the fence.

A skinny Mexican, with bundles of rope looped around his shoulders, scaled the ladder like a shadow, only to find himself floodlit and exposed like a deer in headlights.

Into a bullhorn, the Marine lieutenant shouted in English and Spanish, “This is an illegal border crossing. Get off the ladder and back into your own country or you will be fired on.”

At that point, the wiry Mexican atop the ladder shouted in broken English, “We coming vote for James Talarico; yes, we know how. You won’t get us all.”

The Marines fired warning shots into the air and on the ground, our source said, causing the suddenly panicked Mexican to slide down the ladder in a controlled freefall, rejoining his compatriots.

The men dropped or abandoned several pieces of equipment and withdrew into the desert on the Mexican side. No injuries were reported.

Gen. Smith, who has overseen Marine support to Customs and Border Protection operations along the southwest border, was briefed on the incident later Friday.

“Our Marines are there to support federal law enforcement and to secure the border,” our source said.

“When individuals approach with tools designed to defeat physical barriers, they will be stopped, with lethal force if necessary.”

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