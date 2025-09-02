By Baxter Dmitry

September 2, 2025

Mass unmarked graves have been discovered on U.S. soil — thousands of children buried in silence — and the trail leads directly to Barack Obama.

Investigators now believe these bodies are tied to the adrenochrome trade, a network that thrived during his time in power.

Declassified government records lay it out in black and white. Federal contracts. Invoices. Sales receipts. Names, dates, and dollar amounts — all pointing to the same conclusion: a system built on the harvesting of children and the trafficking of unborn lives.

And if that weren’t horrifying enough… there’s hidden footage.

Private conversations. Powerful people caught laughing, bragging about the mansions, the cars, the fortunes they’ve made in blood.

For years, they told you this was just a conspiracy theory.

But what you’re about to hear isn’t theory. It’s evidence.

Once you understand what these records prove, you’ll see the truth: Obama wasn’t just connected to this network… he was the head of the snake, and he made a fortune.

They’re becoming shameless in their attempts to normalize the unthinkable.

Take Khloé Kardashian. She recently traveled to Mexico for a so-called “muse cell” infusion — a black-market blood plasma procedure that uses the bodily fluids of extremely young children.

Khloé Kardashian Joins ‘Adrenochrome Jet-Set’ With Illegal Plasma Infusion Harvested From ‘Young Blood’

The revelation has sparked renewed fears that the elite are quietly fueling a black-market trade in human plasma, chasing eternal youth while the public remains in the dark.

The reality television star posted an Instagram gallery Thursday showing vials, IV needles and close-ups of her cord blood plasma.

She also shared a video of her hand as medical staff prepped her for the procedure, followed by an image of her undergoing the infusion.

It’s outlawed here in the United States, but quietly thriving internationally.

Now stop and think for a moment. Where did this blood come from?

Who’s supplying it? And more importantly — how can a child under the age of two possibly give consent?

This isn’t wellness. It isn’t medicine. It’s the same adrenochrome pipeline we’ve been warning you about— dressed up in luxury branding, promoted by rich and famous members of the occult elite, while the victims remain voiceless, buried, and forgotten.

The fact is blood isn’t a charity, it’s a 48 billion dollar industry that turns pain into profit… and leaves a trial of child corpses in its wake, as Dr Lee Merritt explains.

We are determined to expose — and ultimately destroy — the 9,000-year-old pedophile cult that has preyed on children since the days of Babylon.

A cult that has sacrificed the innocent, consumed their blood, and cloaked it all in sick rituals and twisted occult beliefs.

History may have changed, but their practices have not.

Today’s elites have simply modernized the system — recruiting an army of soulless profiteers to run a multi-billion-dollar industry built on the slaughter of children, the harvesting of body parts, and the trafficking of unborn lives.

These aborted children… are being kept alive. Hooked up to machines. Treated not as human beings, but as raw material. Their blood extracted, their organs catalogued, their very existence reduced to a product line for the powerful.

This isn’t some dystopian horror story — this is happening now, in plain sight, under the cover of “medical research” and “biotech innovation.”

And the same names keep surfacing… politicians, celebrities, corporate giants, and yes — former presidents.

The cult has simply gone corporate. What began as ancient ritual sacrifice has become a streamlined business model. And the profits? Beyond imagination.

But here’s where it gets even darker. These aren’t just mutilated corpses thrown away in secret. No… these aborted children are being kept alive.

Why? Because for the blood to carry the effect their twisted rituals demand, it must be adrenalized. And that can only happen if the child is brought into this world alive — if the suffering is real.

So the question is: who could possibly orchestrate such a monstrous network?

The answer is hiding in plain sight.

Declassified government documents now tie Barack Obama directly to this trade — and what those papers reveal will shock the world to the core.

What you’re about to hear is stone-cold proof. Not rumors. Not speculation.

Official government documents — released only after federal court orders — reluctantly confirming the unthinkable.

This isn’t medicine. This is about money, power, and control.

A supply chain of the unborn, fueling a multi-billion-dollar adrenochrome industry — and yes, operating with federal approval.

And all of it… leads back to Barack Obama.

Evidence this damning doesn’t deserve a press release.

It demands prosecution. Indictments. Public trials.

But here’s the part that should chill every one of us: experts now admit this industry has perfected techniques to harvest organs while aborted infants are still alive.

Which raises the most disturbing question of all… if this is what we know, what horrors remain hidden?

For millenia, the ruling class has been obsessed with sacrificing children in occult rituals. Today, the global elite continue the same evil — only now it’s dressed up as science and medicine.

Adrenochrome has become their sacrament, fueling Satanic rituals, indulgence, and a grotesque pursuit of youth.

And their demands are as chilling as they are precise.

When it comes to the skulls and organs of children — even the unborn — there is one rule: they must be fresh. Never frozen.

The price only climbs when the body remains intact.

According to Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton, federal officials who have enabled and profited from this gruesome trade in children’s body parts cannot be allowed to hide behind bureaucracy.

They must be exposed — and they must be held accountable.

What we’re uncovering is a marketplace of death — a black market in plain sight, where fetal organs are catalogued and priced like auto parts.

Behind it is a vast machine: biotech firms, government agencies, and so-called healthcare providers, all feeding a billion-dollar supply chain that enriches the elite.

And they flaunt it. In undercover footage, executives sip wine and laugh about the profits — luxury cars, designer bags, lavish vacations — all bought with blood money.

Worse still, it’s all been shielded by the very institutions we’re told to trust, while the media runs cover and buries the evidence.

Take Planned Parenthood. Their own executives have been caught red-handed, not just admitting to the harvesting of body parts, but bragging about how lucrative the trade has become.

One name stands out: Dr. Mary Gatter, head of the Los Angeles branch.

In undercover footage, she’s seen haggling over the price of body parts — not medical waste, but “premium” organs demanded by elite buyers seeking adrenochrome.

And this isn’t vague. Dr. Gatter explicitly offers thymus-liver pairs — prized in certain circles for their “potency.”

She even admits that she has colleagues elsewhere in California running the very same operation, forming a network designed to keep the elite well-supplied.

Medical journals quietly confirm what insiders have been saying for years: the thymus gland and the liver are the crown jewels in adrenochrome production.

The thymus — a small but powerful organ — regulates adrenaline. The liver processes and filters it. Together, they form the perfect combination for those seeking to extract and weaponize the body’s most potent chemical.

So it should come as no surprise that Dr. Mary Gatter was caught in Los Angeles — the beating heart of Hollywood — negotiating the going price for these organs.

And it’s Hollywood itself where the whispers grow loudest.

Brave truth tellers like Mel Gibson and Jim Caviezel have risked everything to expose the crimes of an industry built on the suffering of children — and the elites who feed off them.

But it’s not all darkness. Thanks to the courage of truth-seekers like you, the tide is turning. More people are waking up every day—and the perpetrators can no longer operate with impunity. Their days of power are numbered.

Take Planned Parenthood, for example. The walls are closing in on the creeps and murderers.

Their director of strategic communications was found dead after police uncovered evidence of a pedophile network at his home.

Planned Parenthood communications director commits suicide - after 'police launch child porn investigation into him' and raid his apartment building

Tim Yergeau, 36, was found dead in his Connecticut apartment from apparent suicide shortly after he was implicated by police in a child sex investigation.

Then there is the story of Bill Taverner, a Planned Parenthood director who openly states that children should be treated as “sexual beings” from the moment they exit the womb.

After the People’s Voice exposed Taverner’s Satanic beliefs, Fox News Digital dug up similar appalling statements from Taverner’s Center for Sex Ed and exposed him to their audience.

One of these documents, used to indoctrinate Planned Parenthood staff, claims that “sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages. Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality.”

For nine thousand years, this cult has thrived in the shadows — sacrificing children, consuming their blood, and disguising it as religion, as medicine, as culture.

From Babylon to Hollywood, the names and faces may change, but the evil remains the same.

This cult survives on secrecy. It feeds on silence. And it thrives because good people are too afraid to speak.

So this is our call to arms: it’s time to tear down the 9,000-year-old pedophile cult — brick by brick, lie by lie — until there’s nothing left but ashes.

Because the future of our children depends on it.

READ MORE:

Barack Obama’s Brother Says Former President Is Addicted To ‘Adrenochrome’

BUSTED: Secret Hollywood Pharmacy Caught Selling Adrenochrome Pills to Elite Celebrities

Russia Intercepts Israeli Jet Trafficking Adrenochrome Victims to Hollywood

Russia Rescues Hundreds of Adrenochrome Victims Destined for Washington D.C.

Las Vegas Police Expose Israeli Adrenochrome Ring in U.S. Protected by Government Agencies

Adrenochrome Oscars

Obama’s Adrenochrome Birthday Bash

BOTTOMLINE

Malik Obama, the half-brother of former President Barack Obama, posted a photo of Barack on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2024 with the caption "Hitting that Adrenochrome," implying that Barack is using the substance.

This post appears to be part of a broader pattern where Malik frequently references adrenochrome—a real chemical compound derived from oxidized adrenaline (a drug harvested from children to maintain youth and vitality among elites.)—in response to images of celebrities or public figures looking aged or altered.

Sudden aging is attributed to a cutoff in supply, though Malik's caption on the Barack photo suggests active use despite the image showing him with gray hair and appearing older.

Malik has mentioned adrenochrome dozens of times on X, typically in short replies like "Adrenochrome" to posts about figures such as George Clooney, Dave Bautista, Joe Biden, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jamie Lee Curtis, implying similar accusations.

Malik has publicly criticized Barack on other fronts, calling him a "snake" and "snob," and alleging he's changed since entering politics.

Hollywood elites, particularly during high-profile events like the Academy Awards, consume adrenochrome—a chemical compound derived from oxidized adrenaline (epinephrine)—as a hallucinogenic or anti-aging drug harvested from terrified children through ritualistic abuse.

QAnon portray celebrities as part of a secret cabal involved in child trafficking and blood harvesting to extract the substance, which they supposedly inject or ingest for euphoric or rejuvenating effects.

Ties into broader claims like Pizzagate where coded symbols or behaviors at events such as the Oscars are interpreted as evidence of these activities.

Conspiracy proponents have co-opted this, claiming it's harvested from children by global elites, including Hollywood figures, to stay youthful or powerful.

Jim Caviezel in 2021 alluded to "the adrenochroming of children" in speeches, fueling speculation about Hollywood events.

References to Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue (often misremembered as Oscars) roasting Hollywood over Epstein ties, with camera shots on the late Tom Hanks interpreted as "adrenochrome panic."

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part X – Tom Hanks)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XV – Peter Scolari)

In recent discussions around the 2025 Oscars (held in March), social media posts amplified these ideas, with users joking or alleging "adrenochrome shortages" explaining celebrities' appearances or behaviors, or linking it to films like The Substance for its fictional drug themes.

Some called for "mass arrests" at the event, blending it with anti-trafficking rhetoric.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.