January 8, 2026

Protests against Iran’s murderous Islamic regime continued across the country for a ninth straight day over the weekend, as nationwide unrest intensifies and the government struggles to maintain control.

Demonstrations have now spread to multiple cities throughout Iran, with citizens openly defying the Islamic Republic and targeting its symbols of power.

The latest wave of protests was initially sparked by the collapse of Iran’s currency, further devastating an already-crippled economy and pushing ordinary Iranians to the brink.

The evil regime has already murdered dozens of brave, innocent protesters, mostly young students.

One of the most heartbreaking cases circulating online involves 22-year-old Saghar Etemadi, who was reportedly shot and killed by regime forces while protesting for freedom.

The Islamic Republic, however, has issued its now-routine denials.

Iranian officials claim Etemadi was merely injured during disturbances outside the governor’s office in Farsan County, located in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, and insist she remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to Iran Front Page. Authorities say an investigation is “ongoing.”

A very brave 11-year-old Iranian boy posted a video calling on the Iranian people to “take to the streets! We have nothing to lose.”

Iranian boy: “Our issues are not the hijab or the high prices. It is Islamic Republic that has no legitimacy. They are murderers and terrorists.”

Protesters are openly targeting the symbols of the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made headlines this weekend after promoting a “Make Iran Great Again” hat, following the dramatic arrest of communist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Please keep the brave Iranian protesters in your thoughts and prayers.

Nationwide protests in Iran have entered their 9th consecutive day, fueled primarily by a severe economic crisis including the collapse of the Iranian rial, soaring inflation rates exceeding 40%, and widespread energy shortages.

What began as demonstrations against economic hardship in late December 2025 has escalated into broader anti-regime unrest, with protesters chanting slogans like “Death to Khamenei,” “Woman, Life, Freedom,” and calls for the return of the Shah in some areas.

Reports indicate the protests have spread to at least 26 provinces, including major cities like Tehran, Kermanshah, Ilam, and Azna, with clashes reported in neighborhoods such as Narmak and Naziabad.

Human rights organizations and independent reports estimate that at least 29 to 35 protesters have been killed since the protests began, with over 1,200 arrests documented.

Protesters and activists accuse the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij forces of using excessive force, including live fire from helicopters and grenades, with claims that foreign militias like Hashd al-Shaabi and Fatemiyoun are aiding suppression.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly ordered forces to suppress the protests without negotiation, emphasizing a hardline stance.

