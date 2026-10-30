By Stephen Beech

October 30, 2026

A new high-tech implant uses ultrasound to improve drug treatment for brain tumors.

Patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor, usually undergo surgery to remove the tumor.

But it’s difficult for doctors to remove all of the cancer cells, and the tumor often recurs.

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have now designed an implantable drug-delivery device that they hope could help prevent the recurrence of glioblastoma.

The device contains a reservoir that can release drugs over an extended period, along with ultrasound transducers that use sound waves to help medicines spread farther through the brain and bypass the blood-brain barrier.

The researchers say such a device could be implanted in the brain during surgery, then gradually release drugs that would help kill the remaining tumor cells.

After implantation, a wireless controller can be used to program the exact ultrasound dosages to be delivered, enhancing the reach of the delivered therapy.

Study senior author MIT professor Canan Dagdeviren said: “We have 24 transducers in one ultrasound array, which can help a given drug bypass the blood-brain barrier and enhance the drug infusion.

“The device also gives doctors options in terms of the size, the length, and the number of infusions.”

The research team showed that their ultrasound device allowed molecules to spread farther after being released, in tissue models and in a mouse study.

On average, glioblastoma patients survive 12 to 15 months after diagnosis.

They usually undergo surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible, followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy drugs are often given either as pills or an intravenous infusion but, in recent years, scientists have developed drug-delivery wafers and hydrogels that can be implanted directly in the skull.

That can help to eliminate the side effects of chemotherapy and ensure that a higher concentration of the drug reaches the brain.

Those devices work by passive diffusion of drugs, but the MIT team wanted to design a new device that would allow for greater control of the timing of drug release.

They also wanted to incorporate ultrasound arrays to enhance the distribution of drug molecules.

Previous studies have shown that ultrasound helps drug molecules to disperse more widely, by creating convective flows that help travel them longer distances.

The mechanical oscillations generated by ultrasound waves also temporarily increase the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, helping drug molecules get into the brain.

Dagdeviren had previously designed a tiny cannula, about as thin as a human hair, that could be implanted in the brain to deliver drugs.

She also built an implant called ImPULS, which uses tiny ultrasound transducers to deliver deep brain stimulation.

In the new study, published in the journal Device, her lab combined the technologies to create LUCID (Long-term Ultrasound-enhanced Convective Injection Device) — a flexible implant as thin as a sheet of card.

A drug-delivery cannula is 3D-printed directly onto an array of 24 miniature ultrasound transducers.

The transducers generate ultrasound waves right at the tip of the needle, helping drug molecules to diffuse farther into tissue after they are released.

Study co-lead author Jason Hou said: “Getting a drug into the brain is only part of the challenge.

“It also needs to spread through the surrounding tissue.

“We brought a delivery channel and a tiny ultrasound array together in one implant to help molecules reach a larger area, even during slow infusion.”

The implant’s reservoir carries about 100 microliters of fluid, and infusion is supplied by a passive osmotic pump, while ultrasound can be controlled wirelessly through Bluetooth.

The device also contains a small battery that can be recharged wirelessly.

In tests in a “tissue phantom” — a gel-like material engineered to mimic human tissue — the research team showed that ultrasound-aided delivery spread drug molecules much farther than when the drugs were delivered without ultrasound.

And it also has the potential to be used in other organs.

Dagdeviren added: “We started with the brain as a follow-up to our ImPULS technology, but eventually this can be used for other soft tissue treatments for different types of drugs, different types of interventions in deep body tissue.

“We are showing that we can make any kind of payload be distributed in a better way.”

BOTTTOMLINE

MIT researchers have developed a flexible implantable device called LUCID (Long-term Ultrasound-enhanced Convective Injection Device) designed to improve local drug delivery in the brain and help prevent recurrence of glioblastoma after surgery.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive primary brain tumor. Surgery is the standard first step, but residual microscopic cancer cells often remain in the surrounding tissue, leading to frequent recurrence.

Median survival after diagnosis is typically about 12–15 months even with maximal therapy.

Systemic drugs struggle to reach the brain in high concentrations because of the blood-brain barrier (BBB), while purely passive local delivery (e.g., biodegradable wafers) has limited penetration and control.

The cannula and ultrasound array would sit inside the skull (placed during tumor-removal surgery), with electronics remaining outside.

Ultrasound waves generated at the tip create convective flows that carry drug molecules farther through tissue and can temporarily increase local BBB permeability.

This aims to improve distribution of small-molecule drugs, immunotherapies, or larger payloads such as gene therapies compared with passive diffusion or standard convection-enhanced delivery alone.

This remains early-stage preclinical research.

Testing so far has focused on distribution of dyes, contrast agents, and related molecules rather than full therapeutic efficacy against residual glioblastoma cells in large animal models or humans.

Long-term biocompatibility, battery performance, precise dosing in disease models, and safety in larger species still need evaluation.

Related but distinct MIT and collaborating-group efforts (including other implantable wafers or wireless nanoantennas) have explored complementary strategies for local glioblastoma treatment.

LUCID specifically targets the dual problems of controlled long-term release and broader local distribution after surgical resection.

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