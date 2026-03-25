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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

Where are the Aliens?

In the Government... they are Jews.

Little Green men?

No.

An Alien race... Draco... a race of energy beings that want this world for their own.

Their natural habitat is the sun.

Sun = Hell.

They are lifeforms that can "posses" a Human Body hence Demonic possession by an entity that is pure living energy.

I can tell you that Donald Trump... Elon Musk... Bill Gates.... they are possessed... and many more in the Government.

Their aim is Ordo Ab Chao... create chaos and prepare Humanity for an Alien Invasion of the mind.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-enemy-within

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