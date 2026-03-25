By Baxter Dmitry

March 26, 2026

On February 20, 2026, Black Vault founder John Greenewald Jr. publicly revealed the shocking incident via his X account:

“Yesterday, I discovered that 100% of my main document server… was just gone. No files. Nothing. This was HUNDREDS of gigs of data in thousands of directories, and it just vanished.”

He further noted that numerous server-side directories had their permissions and file ownership logs mysteriously altered before the mass deletion occurred.

Greenewald, who has spent nearly 30 years painstakingly building the world’s leading UFO archive through FOIA requests, described the event as unprecedented in his decades of managing web servers for the site.

The hosting provider confirmed it was a deliberate deletion, not corruption or hardware failure—yet offered no clear explanation for how or why it happened.

“They didn’t catch it, and when I did, they didn’t take blame,” Greenewald posted, adding that he couldn’t fully prove the cause or the responsible party.

Suspicious Timing Fuels Deep State Suspicions

The wipe occurred hours after President Trump’s February 19, 2026, announcement on Truth Social.

In it, President Trump directed agencies—including the Department of War—to “begin the process of identifying and releasing” all government documents connected to alien and extraterrestrial life, UAPs, UFOs, and related matters.

President Trump pointed to recent public comments by treasonous President Barack Obama, who had casually remarked on a podcast that “aliens are real” (later walked back as not implying he had seen proof), accusing Obama of leaking classified info and vowing greater transparency.

The synchronicity is impossible to ignore for anyone paying attention.

Just as official channels appeared poised to crack open the vault on decades of hidden history, the largest independent civilian repository of already-declassified UFO material—spanning 80 years from the 1940s Roswell era onward—gets gutted.

Coincidence? Or a preemptive digital scrubbing to control the narrative before President Trump’s push forces more sensitive files into the light?

Skeptics of the official line point out that the Black Vault doesn’t just host UFO reports; it includes historical intelligence directives, alleged top-secret projects (think MKUltra-adjacent mind control experiments, remote viewing, and crash retrieval ops), and documents that have long fed speculation about government involvement in major cover-ups.

Losing control of that archive—even temporarily—could disrupt independent verification if/when new official releases drop.

Backups: The Only Thing Standing Between Truth and Oblivion

Thankfully, Greenewald is no amateur. The entire archive—approximately 3.8 million files—was preserved in multiple secure offsite backups.

The site was quickly restored, and the documents remain accessible today.

In a follow-up post, Greenewald emphasized the lesson:

“It is a stark reminder to us all… Keep backups. Keep them in multiple places. And never be intimidated by anything that comes our way, no matter what we expect may have happened.”

He cautiously leaned toward a mundane explanation—an oddly timed server maintenance gone wrong by the hosting provider—but left the door open:

“Could I be wrong? Yes. Could it have been foul play? I can’t rule it out.”

The Bigger Picture: Disclosure or Controlled Release?

President Trump’s order has reignited hopes (and fears) of genuine disclosure after years of congressional hearings, whistleblower testimonies, and Pentagon UAP reports that repeatedly conclude “no evidence of extraterrestrial origin”—yet never quite close the book.

With the Black Vault incident fresh in memory, many in the UFO community see it as a warning shot: the gatekeepers may prefer to drip-feed sanitized files on their terms rather than let independent archives serve as unchecked reference points.

For now, the files are back online, the mystery lingers, and President Trump’s transparency push continues.

But one thing is clear: in the shadowy world of UFO secrets, even declassified truth can vanish in an instant if someone decides it’s too dangerous to remain public.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The Black Vault, a well-known online archive of declassified U.S. government documents on UFOs (now called UAPs), CIA projects, military reports, and related topics like the JFK assassination, experienced a major server wipe on February 20, 2026.

This incident deleted approximately 3.8 million files (hundreds of gigabytes of data), with permissions and ownership logs altered in the process.

The timing raised eyebrows because it occurred just hours after President Donald Trump publicly directed federal agencies, including the Pentagon (led by Secretary Pete Hegseth), to begin identifying and releasing all government records related to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

President Trump’s order, announced on February 19 via social media, cited public interest and accused former President Barack Obama of improperly disclosing classified info on aliens during a recent podcast.

Importantly, the deletion was not permanent: Greenewald restored the entire archive from secure backups within days, and the site is fully operational again.

Overall, while the event fueled UFO intrigue and media buzz, the restored archive means no information was truly “lost,” and the incident appears more coincidental than conspiratorial based on available evidence.

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