White hats under directives from President Trump, have uncovered more of the extensive network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBS) such as those beneath the Denver Airport. A particular operation that stands out took place on May 3, at Pedophile Biden’s Beach House in Rehoboth, Delaware. Here, the White Hats rescued approximately 950 children from widespread sexual abuse, physical torture, and other forms of severe maltreatment aimed at harvesting Adrenochrome.