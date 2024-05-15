Massive Global Sweep: White Hats Launch Attack on Network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBS), Rescuing Over 150,000 Children from Satanic Cabal, with Over 30,000 Arrested in Secret Raids!
The operations spanned from California to New York, and international locations including the Vatican and Venice, Italy; the Hague; New Zealand; South America; and Lebanon.
White hats under directives from President Trump, have uncovered more of the extensive network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBS) such as those beneath the Denver Airport. A particular operation that stands out took place on May 3, at Pedophile Biden’s Beach House in Rehoboth, Delaware. Here, the White Hats rescued approximately 950 children from widespread sexual abuse, physical torture, and other forms of severe maltreatment aimed at harvesting Adrenochrome.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.