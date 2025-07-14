By Lawrence Wilson

July 14, 2025

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act contains changes to Medicaid that Republicans say will reduce fraud, waste, and abuse, making the program more sustainable for the future.

Democrats, however, have objected to the potential loss of coverage by several million enrollees, as forecast by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), and the potential financial impact on small rural hospitals.

Both parties agree that Medicaid is a vital part of the country’s social safety net, providing health coverage for more than 72 million people, many of whom are children from low-income families, and elderly, or disabled people.

Yet the program costs more than $900 billion a year, more than two-thirds of which is paid by the federal government.

And the cost has grown rapidly—more than 130 percent in 10 years.

Here is a summary of major changes to Medicaid authorized by what’s known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Semi-Annual Eligibility Verification

Medicaid is intended for low-income people, so annual income certification is currently required.

Under this bill, that would be done every six months, and includes providing proof of citizenship.

According to CBO data, some 1.4 million people who are not legal residents of the United States are currently enrolled in Medicaid.

“[The bill] requires citizenship verification and more frequent eligibility checks in order to ensure illegal immigrants and ineligible beneficiaries are not able to receive Medicaid,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said in a May 20 statement.

Others see additional administrative steps as a barrier to health coverage for people who qualify.

This provision takes effect in October 2027.

Community Engagement Requirements

In order to maintain eligibility, some Medicaid enrollees would be required to spend 20 hours per week in employment, educational activities, training, or community service.

This provision applies to adults who are not disabled and are not responsible for caring for children or other dependents.

About 90 percent of Republicans and more than half of Democrats favor these provisions in the bill, according to the health policy think tank KFF.

However, some say they do more harm than good.

“Work requirements impose administrative barriers and red tape that lead to coverage losses among both people who are working as well as people the policies purport to exempt,” according to Gideon Lukens and Elizabeth Zhang of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank.

“They also lead to coverage losses for those who are between jobs,” Lukens and Zhang wrote.

This provision takes effect no sooner than January 2027.

Cost-Sharing

The bill requires states to set cost-sharing amounts to be paid by some Medicaid recipients.

This provision applies only to patients covered under the Medicaid expansion who earn between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

Primary care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and emergency care provided in a hospital emergency department are exempt from this requirement.

The amount of the shared payment will be determined by each state, but cannot exceed $35.

Currently, prescription drugs have a mandatory cost share of $1 to $4. That remains the same.

This provision would take effect Oct. 1, 2028.

Reduction of Medicaid Provider Taxes

The bill includes a provision that shrinks but does not eliminate a legal maneuver that allows states to increase their reimbursement from the federal government without providing additional services to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Currently, 49 states levy various taxes on Medicaid providers and return the money to providers by increasing their Medicaid payments.

This system allows the states to increase their Medicaid revenue at the expense of the federal government.

“The provider tax needs to go away,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told reporters on Capitol Hill on June 25. ““It’s money laundering.

“For every dollar you collect from the providers, the federal government is giving you $1.67. There’s nothing fair about it.”

The bill reduces the maximum tax states can levy on Medicaid providers from 6 percent to 3.5 percent in states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Ten states that didn’t expand their programs will see no changes.

The reduction will be phased in incrementally from 2028 through 2032.

Rural Hospital Fund

States have grown used to the revenue from the provider tax, which allows them to increase reimbursement to some providers, including in rural areas.

Some lawmakers feared that altering the tax could hurt small hospitals that provide care in remote communities.

“We’ve got 35 hospitals in Missouri that have fewer than 25 beds,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told reporters on June 17. “They just feel that they’re at the breaking point.”

To offset any negative impact on rural hospitals, the bill creates a Rural Hospital Stabilization Fund of $50 billion. The funds are allotted at $10 billion per year from 2026 through 2030.

“Dr. [Mehmet] Oz is going to work with states, work with governors of all types, to be able to deploy those dollars in a way that will bend the cost curve,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) told reporters on July 2, referring to the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

In all, the Medicaid provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act could reduce federal spending on the program by $1 trillion over 10 years, according to an analysis by KFF.

However, the bill would also increase the number of uninsured Americans by 7.7 million, according to the CBO.

Republicans have disputed the accuracy of that calculation.

READ MORE:

President Trump signs $3.3 trillion 'big, beautiful' bill in sweeping victory for second term agenda, overcoming Dems and GOP rebels

BREAKING: Musk Says His DOGE Team Uncovered $100 BILLION in Medicare and Medicaid Waste After Gaining Access to the System

Supreme Court Greenlights States to Cut Off Medicaid Funding for Planned Parenthood in Major Win for Pro-Life Advocates

Breaking News: National Health Care Fraud Takedown Results in 324 Defendants Charged in Connection with Over $14.6 Billion in Alleged Fraud

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.