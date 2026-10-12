By American Media Group

October 12, 2026

🚨 IVERMECTIN BOMBSHELL:

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved human medicine best known for treating parasitic infections — but research surrounding the drug extends far beyond parasites.

A circulating list makes 23 remarkable claims involving COVID, cancer, immunity, nerve regeneration, metabolism and liver protection.

Here is what those claims actually say — and where the evidence currently stands.

Few medicines have generated as much controversy, loyalty, hostility and curiosity as ivermectin.

The drug is not an experimental invention or an obscure compound: FDA-approved ivermectin has established uses in human medicine, particularly for specific parasitic infections, while researchers have also explored a much wider range of antiviral, anti-inflammatory, metabolic, neurological and anticancer mechanisms.

Now, a 23-point list of extraordinary claims surrounding ivermectin is circulating, covering everything from COVID-19 and vaccine-related injury to cancer, autoimmune disease, nerve regeneration, metabolism and liver protection.

Some of those claims intersect with genuine laboratory or animal research, while others extend well beyond what has yet been demonstrated in human clinical trials.

Rather than ignoring them, we are putting all 23 claims on the table and examining exactly where the scientific discussion currently stands.

COVID, SPIKE PROTEIN AND POST-VACCINATION CLAIMS

1 — Ivermectin is claimed to prevent damage associated with RNA vaccines.

This assertion has become part of the broader debate surrounding post-vaccination symptoms and spike-protein exposure.

At present, however, established human clinical evidence has not demonstrated ivermectin as a proven treatment for vaccine-related injury.

2 — Ivermectin is claimed to block the entry of the Spike Protein into cells, providing a potential treatment path even after vaccination.

Laboratory and molecular-modeling research has explored interactions between ivermectin, SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and the ACE2 receptor.

Such findings provide a biological hypothesis worth investigating, but they do not by themselves prove that ivermectin removes vaccine-produced spike protein or reverses vaccine injury in humans.

3 — Ivermectin is claimed to provide treatment post-COVID and post-vaccination and to work throughout all phases of COVID-19, including by acting against the virus before cellular entry.

The circulating claim also states that ivermectin produces only beneficial effects in coronavirus treatment.

That final assertion goes too far: ivermectin can produce adverse effects, interact with other medications and become toxic at excessive exposure. FDA currently states that ivermectin is not approved for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

4 — Ivermectin is claimed to possess a powerful anti-inflammatory action against coronavirus. This area has generated genuine scientific interest.

Experimental research has examined anti-inflammatory pathways and potential effects on inflammatory signaling, giving researchers a reason to continue exploring the drug beyond its established antiparasitic role.

THE COVID DEBATE AND THE CLAIM OF BROAD ANTIVIRAL ACTION

5 — Ivermectin is claimed to attack the virus wherever it is, regardless of mutations.

Laboratory research has demonstrated antiviral activity under certain experimental conditions, but broad effectiveness against every SARS-CoV-2 mutation has not been established clinically.

6 — Ivermectin is claimed to be useful for both prevention and treatment of coronavirus, while the circulating material argues that questions surrounding efficacy should be directed toward vaccines rather than ivermectin.

This remains one of the most contentious claims in the entire ivermectin debate.

FDA continues to distinguish sharply between ivermectin’s approved human indications and its proposed use against COVID-19.

7 — Prophylactic ivermectin has been associated in some studies and analyses with reductions in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and mortality.

Early studies and meta-analyses generated significant attention, but subsequent evidence reviews raised concerns about study quality and trial integrity.

The result is a scientific record containing early positive signals alongside larger or more rigorous trials that failed to reproduce dramatic benefits consistently.

That complicated history helps explain why the ivermectin controversy never disappeared.

Mechanistic evidence exists. Laboratory signals exist. Positive studies have existed. But the strength and reproducibility of clinical evidence remain the central dispute.

PAIN, AUTOIMMUNE CONDITIONS AND COMMON INFECTIONS

8 — Ivermectin is claimed to have potent effects in traumatic and orthopedic injuries without the side effects associated with corticosteroids.

Experimental work involving inflammation and tissue injury creates an interesting research basis, but ivermectin has not been established as a general replacement for corticosteroids in traumatic or orthopedic medicine.

9 — Ivermectin is claimed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and allergic rhinitis.

Anti-inflammatory mechanisms have been studied experimentally, but these diseases differ substantially in biology and treatment, and ivermectin is not currently an established therapy across this broad group of conditions.

10 — Ivermectin is claimed to reduce the frequency of flu and colds.

11 — Ivermectin is claimed to treat Herpes Simplex and Herpes Zoster.

12 — Ivermectin is claimed to reduce the frequency of sinusitis and diverticulitis.

These claims reflect the broader hypothesis that ivermectin may possess antimicrobial and immunomodulatory activity beyond parasites.

Research into antiviral mechanisms exists, but established human clinical evidence is not currently sufficient to classify ivermectin as a proven treatment for flu, common colds, herpes infections, recurrent sinusitis or diverticulitis.

THE HEART, MICROBES AND IMMUNITY

13 — Ivermectin is claimed to protect the heart during cardiac overload and to help prevent cardiac hypoxia during events such as embolism by stimulating basic cellular energy production and preserving tissue function.

This is a particularly significant therapeutic claim and remains far beyond an established clinical indication. Patients experiencing embolism, cardiac overload or hypoxia require urgent conventional medical treatment.

14 — Ivermectin is claimed to possess antimicrobial activity against bacteria and viruses while boosting immunity.

Ivermectin unquestionably has powerful activity against specific parasites, while experimental antiviral and anti-inflammatory mechanisms have also been studied.

A broad claim that it functions clinically as a universal antibacterial, antiviral and immune-boosting medicine, however, would exceed what has been demonstrated.

IVERMECTIN’S ESTABLISHED ANTIPARASITIC ROLE

15 — Ivermectin is antiparasitic.

Here the scientific discussion changes completely because this is established medicine.

FDA-approved oral ivermectin is used for human parasitic diseases including intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.

Oral ivermectin was FDA-approved for these indications in 1996, while other ivermectin formulations have subsequently received approvals for particular uses such as head lice and rosacea.

That distinction is important. Ivermectin is a legitimate FDA-approved pharmaceutical with proven medical applications.

The debate concerns how far the evidence allows its use to be extended beyond those approved indications.

CANCER AND CHEMOTHERAPY RESISTANCE

16 — Ivermectin is claimed to improve immunity in cancer patients.

This is part of a much broader field investigating how ivermectin may interact with cancer biology and immune mechanisms.

The area remains experimental rather than an established oncology treatment.

17 — Ivermectin is claimed to be antineoplastic, suppressing cancer-cell proliferation and metastasis, selectively killing cancer cells while preserving healthy cells, improving chemotherapy efficacy, killing chemotherapy-resistant cancer cells, overcoming multidrug resistance and increasing treatment effectiveness when combined with chemotherapy or other anticancer agents.

This is one of the most scientifically intriguing sections of the entire ivermectin story.

Laboratory and animal studies have investigated ivermectin’s effects on tumor proliferation, apoptosis, signaling pathways and treatment resistance across multiple cancer models.

The crucial distinction is the stage of the evidence.

Anticancer activity demonstrated in cells or animals does not automatically establish ivermectin as an effective cancer treatment in human patients.

Large randomized clinical trials establishing the broad cancer claims above are not currently available. For that reason, patients should not replace established cancer treatment with ivermectin on the basis of preclinical findings.

NERVE REGENERATION AND METABOLIC EFFECTS

18 — Ivermectin is claimed to have a remarkable capacity for nerve regeneration.

This claim has become particularly interesting because experimental animal research has reported improved sensory and motor recovery following nerve injury.

Such findings provide a legitimate reason for further investigation, while still remaining distinct from proof of human nerve-regeneration therapy.

19 — Ivermectin is claimed to regulate glucose and insulin metabolism.

Experimental research has reported metabolic effects, including findings involving insulin resistance and insulin-related pathways.

Those observations remain research signals rather than proof that ivermectin should be used clinically to treat diabetes or insulin resistance.

20 — Ivermectin is claimed to regulate cholesterol metabolism.

Metabolic pathways involving ivermectin remain an area of investigation, but the drug is not currently an established cholesterol-lowering treatment.

Together, these findings illustrate why ivermectin continues attracting scientific interest.

A drug originally famous for parasites is being investigated across biological systems far removed from its original indication, creating hypotheses that deserve rigorous clinical testing rather than either automatic dismissal or automatic acceptance.

THE LIVER CLAIMS

21 — Ivermectin is claimed to reduce liver fat in steatosis.

22 — Ivermectin is claimed to protect the liver when exposed to insecticides.

Experimental research has investigated potentially protective effects of ivermectin in various models of liver injury.

These findings make hepatoprotection an interesting research area, but they do not yet establish ivermectin as a proven human treatment for fatty liver disease or insecticide-related liver injury.

And then comes the final claim.

23 — Ivermectin is claimed not to harm the liver because it is metabolized in the intestine rather than the liver, while also protecting the liver.

Here we have to correct one specific part of the circulating claim because official prescribing information is unequivocal: ivermectin is metabolized in the liver, with CYP3A4 playing the primary metabolic role, and ivermectin and its metabolites are subsequently excreted predominantly in the feces.

This does not mean ivermectin routinely damages the liver.

But the statement that it “is not metabolized there” is factually incorrect, so leaving it uncorrected would unnecessarily weaken an otherwise fascinating article.

THE REAL IVERMECTIN BOMBSHELL

Perhaps the most important takeaway from these 23 claims is not that every one has already been proven. Science does not work that way.

The bigger story is that ivermectin began as — and remains — an FDA-approved, medically important antiparasitic drug, yet decades of research have generated investigations into biological effects extending into inflammation, virology, cancer biology, metabolism and nerve repair.

Some findings are intriguing enough to justify serious further research; others remain preliminary, and some circulating claims currently exceed the evidence.

That distinction should not end the conversation. It should improve it.

Laboratory evidence deserves investigation.

Animal findings can justify human trials. Mechanistic discoveries can lead to entirely new therapeutic applications.

But none of those stages should be confused with established clinical efficacy.

Ivermectin deserves neither reflexive dismissal nor exaggerated promises.

It deserves rigorous research, transparent data and an honest examination of every credible biological signal.

All 23 claims deserve scrutiny.

Because asking questions is part of science — and so is demanding evidence before turning promising research into medical certainty.

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BOTTOMLINE

Ivermectin is a valuable, Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic drug with a strong safety record at approved doses for its intended uses, but the “23 research revelations” framing dramatically overstates the evidence.

Most of the listed claims rest on laboratory, cell-culture, or animal studies (or early/flawed COVID data) rather than rigorous human clinical trials that support routine clinical use.

Ivermectin is FDA-approved for certain parasitic infections in humans, including onchocerciasis (river blindness) and strongyloidiasis, and has topical formulations for head lice and rosacea.

It is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines.

William Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura received the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for its discovery and applications.

At approved doses it is generally well tolerated; higher or veterinary formulations carry risks of toxicity (neurologic effects, etc.).

COVID-19 claims (items related to prevention, treatment, spike protein, anti-inflammatory effects, etc.)

Large, well-designed randomized controlled trials have not shown clinically meaningful benefit:

The TOGETHER trial (NEJM) found no reduction in hospitalization or prolonged emergency observation with ivermectin versus placebo in outpatients.

ACTIV-6, PRINCIPLE, and other major trials similarly showed no significant improvement in recovery time, disease severity, or key outcomes.

Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of higher-quality RCTs generally find little to no effect on mortality, hospitalization, or viral clearance once biased or low-quality studies are excluded. Some early positive signals existed, but many had methodological problems; a few were retracted.

In vitro antiviral activity occurs at concentrations far higher than those safely achievable in humans.

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for COVID-19 prevention or treatment and states that available clinical trial data do not demonstrate efficacy.

NIH and WHO likewise do not recommend it for this use.

Preclinical (lab and animal) studies show that ivermectin can inhibit proliferation, induce apoptosis, affect signaling pathways (e.g., Wnt/β-catenin, Akt/mTOR, PAK1), and sometimes enhance other agents across various cancer cell lines.

This has generated legitimate scientific interest in drug repurposing.

However:

There are no large randomized controlled trials demonstrating clinical benefit (tumor shrinkage, progression-free survival, or overall survival) in people with cancer.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and American Cancer Society explicitly caution against its use for cancer treatment or as an adjunct outside well-designed clinical trials , citing lack of established benefit, potential toxicity, drug interactions, and risk of delaying proven therapies.

Self-reported observational data (e.g., telemedicine cohorts) exist but are uncontrolled, prone to bias, and do not constitute strong evidence. Doses needed to match some lab effects would often exceed established human safety limits.

Nerve repair, immunity, metabolism, and liver claims

Nerve regeneration: Animal studies (including mouse sciatic nerve injury models) show improved sensory/motor recovery and histopathological healing, possibly via effects on fibroblasts adopting glia-like phenotypes, GDNF release, and related mechanisms. This is interesting but remains preclinical; human data are lacking.

Immunomodulation / anti-inflammatory effects: Lab and animal work indicates effects on NF-κB, cytokine production, T-cell balance (e.g., Th17/Treg in some models), and inflammation (relevant to its use in rosacea). A human study at standard filarial doses found no detectable short-term effects on circulating cytokines or immune cell function. It is not an established treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s, flu/colds, herpes, sinusitis, diverticulitis, or broad immune boosting.

Metabolism and liver: Ivermectin acts as a ligand for the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). In mice, it can lower serum glucose and cholesterol and reduce hepatic lipid accumulation in NAFLD models in an FXR-dependent manner. Patents and follow-up work exist on this. It is metabolized in the liver (primarily CYP3A4), not solely in the intestine as one claim states. Human clinical evidence for treating NAFLD, diabetes, or cholesterol is absent; it is not an established therapy for these.

Claims about heart protection during overload, broad antimicrobial activity against bacteria/viruses beyond parasites, or protection from insecticides are similarly experimental or unproven in humans.

Bottom line: The article mixes real scientific observations (especially preclinical) with overstated or unevidenced clinical assertions, then frames the whole as a “bombshell” against pharmaceuticals.

Ivermectin’s track record for parasites is excellent and well-documented.

Promising lab signals for other indications justify further research (and some trials are underway), but they do not equal proven human therapies.

Self-medication—particularly with veterinary products or high doses—carries real risks of toxicity and can interfere with other medications.

For cancer, COVID, or other serious conditions, evidence-based standard care remains the foundation; discuss any interest in off-label use with a physician rather than relying on circulating lists.

Evidence evolves; high-quality human trials are the standard for establishing benefit beyond parasites.

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