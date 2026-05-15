By Fiona McLoughlin

May 15, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been accompanied by a squad of top US business leaders as he visits China for the first time since 2017.

President Trump appears to be not so subtly hinting at the power the US holds with his posse estimated to be worth a combined $1trillion.

THEORIES are swirling as to why President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and billionaire Elon Musk joined the president on his high-stakes meeting in China with Xi Jinping.

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Could President Trump’s posse have walk down Air Force One in an order of succession, with Lara Trump coming in first, Elon Musk in second, Marco Rubio in third and Pete Hegseth in fourth? AP

President Donald Trump arrived for his state visit to China alongside several top US officials, business leaders and members of his family. AP

Members of the US delegation, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, and Elon Musk were seen arriving to the welcome ceremony in China. AP

President Donald Trump brought several business leaders with him for his high-stakes state visit with China’s President Xi Jinping. AP

President Trump touched down in Beijing on Wednesday, arriving with several business bosses who have net worths in the billions and millions, including the president’s son Eric, 42, who has a net worth of around $400million, according to Forbes.

The crew underscores the high stakes for American companies and the US and China discuss major topics like the Iran War, trade, tariffs and artificial intelligence.

While still on the plane, President Trump revealed some of his guest list on Truth Social, saying it was an honor to have the executives of major companies “journeying to the Great Country of China.”

One of the most notable executives on board was Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who has an estimated net worth of $826.4billion, the highest in the world, according to Forbes.

Musk also brought his son, X Æ A-Xii, who stole the show as he showed up with his dad clutching an adorable dragon bag.

Jensen Huang, who co-founded the graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993 and has served as president and CEO ever since, is also on the trip.

Huang has a net worth of $198.3Bbillion and is in the top ten on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is another billionaire, with a $2.9billion net worth, in China for the two-day state visit.

The business leaders are worth more than one trillion dollars combined. Left to right: Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Elon Musk. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-Xii walk on as Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with American CEOs, in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 14, 2026. AP

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and other members of the U.S. delegation were seen at the welcome ceremony. Reuters

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Citi CEO Jane Fraser arrived for a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and U.S. business representatives

Lawrence “Larry” Culp Jr., the CEO of GE Aerospace, formerly known as General Electric, tagged along with his $1.8billion net worth.

Other billionaires reeling in the lavish trip include Larry Fink, the CEO and founder of the multinational investment management corporation BlackRock with his $1.3billion net worth and Blackstone co-founder and CEO Stephen Schwarzman who holds an estimated $39.8billion.

Several multimillionaires are also in attendance, including Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra who is estimated to stand at up to $862million and Coherent CEO Jim Anderson who is estimated to have a net worth of over $101million.

Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup, has also been spotted on the trip.

Fraser, also known as the queen of Wall Street, has an estimated $50million to $120million net worth, and scored a $42million compensation deal from Citigroup for 2025, which was up nearly 22% from the previous year, according to Reuters.

President Trump has also been joined by Ryan McInerney, the CEO of Visa, MasterCard CEO Michael Miebach, Cargill CEO Brian Sikes, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and the head of Illumina Jacob Thaysen.

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, who is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions, and Kelly Ortberg, the CEO of Boeing, worth around $37million have also taken part in the trip.

Since arriving in China, the executives have walked the red carpets of the welcoming ceremony and dined at the Great Hall of the People with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a lavish banquet.

President Trump and Xi met on Thursday for the first day of the high stakes visit and later took part in diplomatic talks lasting two hours.

Xi said the US and Chinese teams achieved “generally balanced, positive results” during their discussions, but insisted there is “no winner in a trade war.”

President Trump and Xi discussed Taiwan’s sovereignty and their current tariff truce while the Chinese president stressed the importance of a stable relationship between the US and China.

Xi said the two nations could clash if they don’t see eye to eye over Taiwan, which he said is “the most important issue” at hand.

“President Xi stressed to President Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability,” a spokesperson for Beijing’s foreign ministry said.

“Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

The White House said President Trump and Xi touched on Iran during their talks, with the pair agreeing the Strait of Hormuz needs to remain open to “support the free flow of energy.”

Xi was said to be against any militarism across the vital waterway.

A body language expert suggested that President Trump put on his power moves as he greeted Xi.

“Both men adopt a mirrored pose of alpha power here with their feet splayed to suggest confident status,” Judi James told The Sun.

‘President Trump set his tone from the moment he stepped from his car. Pausing to button his jacket, he applied an emphatically serious mouth clamp and took his time to appear calm and unhurried.

“As he locked eyes with a waiting Xi he performed his ‘bullfrog’ smile signaling recognition but, again, a state of overall seriousness.

“President Trump used several minor (for him) power gestures, throwing his hand out first to initiate the handshake and pulling Xi and himself closer while rotating to be seen to the cameras as they shook for about ten seconds.

“President Trump’s patting of Xi’s hand as the shake juddered between them was a power-pat ritual but one longer pat appeared to be used to show their friendship and ability to cement the deal.”

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump arrived for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by a high-profile delegation of roughly 16–17 top U.S. CEOs and executives.

The group’s personal net worth is reported at nearly $1 trillion (heavily weighted by a few individuals like Elon Musk), while the companies they represent have a combined market capitalization in the trillions.

Media outlets framed it as President Trump flexing U.S. economic muscle—hence the colorful “Trillion-Dollar Hype Squad” and “phalanx of tycoons” language.

These leaders head companies with deep exposure to the Chinese market (tech, finance, aerospace, agriculture, semiconductors).

President Trump’s stated goal, per his own post, is to ask Xi to “open up” China further so these executives can “work their magic” and help grow the Chinese economy while delivering wins for U.S. jobs and companies.

The optics are deliberate: a massive show of American corporate firepower arriving alongside the president.

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