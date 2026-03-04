By Kelen McBreen

March 5, 2026

The September 2024 sworn declaration from FBI agent Aaron Spivack, which can be found in the Trump administration’s recent DOJ release of millions of “Epstein Files” documents, reveals a massive breach of FBI New York computer systems on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023 resulted in the Bureau losing access to around 100 terabytes of Epstein-related information.

Ken Silva, editor of Headline USA, busted the story wide open on Friday, noting the only places the document was previously mentioned were in an article by a French news outlet and on a Reddit thread.

In Spivack’s testimony, he countered an allegation by the Bureau that he “improperly stored digital evidence at his residence in violation of 1.6- Investigative Deficiency- Improper Handling of Property in the Care, Custody, or Control of the Government.”

The agent was working as part of the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism and Child Exploitation squad for over ten years when the alleged hack took place, saying he was part of the Violent Crimes Against Children (VCAC) unit.

While being investigated by the intelligence agency, Spivack provided lengthy details about the training he’d received as an agent, specifically about how to file and store digital documents.

Expressing one major issue he believed led to the debacle, Spivack said, “Until approximately February 2023, the NYFO did not have a designated Information System Security Officer (ISM). This is a required position, and I think it being left unfilled exacerbated many of the problems that are discussed herein.”

He also accused the agency of essentially entrapping its employees by failing to provide them with the tools needed to comply with policies.

The agent then walked his superiors through how the incident unfolded, explaining that on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023 an “intrusion happened,” which he “discovered the very next day.”

According to Spivack’s sworn testimony, he logged into his work computer and “noticed it had been restarted,” proceeding to see a text file that popped up and revealed part of his network had been compromised, providing an email address for him to contact.

Next, he ran his computer’s antivirus software and learned “it identified one potential threat,” which he attempted to remove, but learned his “administrative privileges had been removed.”

After reaching out for assistance with the matter, Spivack was told “the threat was determined to possibly be a ‘booby-trap’ left by a subject (who is a hacker).”

The agent and a pair of IT workers soon “noticed our main server was down” and two other servers were experiencing issues, then observed folders containing data had gone missing.

While “combing through” log files, Spivack and the IT workers “noticed strange IP activity that took place” from “two IP addresses,” stating, “The activity included combing through certain files pertaining to the Epstein investigation.”

After realizing a hack had taken place, Spivack reached out to several FBI co-workers for help and found “500 terabytes of data was gone as a result of the intrusion,” but that he “was able to recover about 400 terabytes of that data.”

He claimed he was told to “Google how to recover the data” rather than receive further assistance from the Bureau.

“The OCIO Section Chief (SC), Matt Smith, was pissed because he found an email I had sent prior to the intrusion requesting assistance that no one had responded to,” Spivack revealed.

“I spoke with SC Smith, who believed this was part of systemic failures. We asked for help, and our requests fell on deaf ears. We were always referred to someone else.”

The FBI was never able to identify the computer behind the hack, but suspected it “accessed our network either by being plugged into the network, or possibly by telnetting in virtually.”

It’s currently unclear what came of the investigation into Spivack and the hack itself, but his LinkedIn profile suggests he’s still employed at the FBI.

This is only the most recent of many claims that Epstein-related documents have been destroyed or misplaced.

For example, Alex Jones reported nearly one year ago that over 14 terabytes of Epstein child rape torture video evidence were hidden by the criminal Biden DOJ.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Trump’s FBI Seized Over 14 Terabytes of Epstein Child Rape Torture Video Evidence That Was Being Hidden by the criminal Biden Department of Justice (DOJ)

In February of 2025, journalist Michael Shellenberger claimed an FBI whistleblower confirmed FBI employees were destroying Epstein evidence from Bureau servers.

In July 2025, GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.) said she was approached by an FBI whistleblower who witnessed the destruction and tampering of Epstein documents.

Recent reports also suggest Epstein was tipped off to the 2005 raid of his Palm Beach, Florida, home because he allegedly hired someone to remove “a trove of evidence from the home, including multiple computers, more than two dozen phone directories, and sexually explicit material, according to documents released by the DOJ.”

The never-ending Epstein saga gets stranger every day.

This “mega bombshell” originates from a 64-page document by Spivack, who worked in the FBI’s New York Field Office (NYFO) on the Violent Crimes Against Children squad and digital forensics.

It was included in the Department of Justice’s massive 2026 release of Epstein-related files (Data Set 9) under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The lost data came from the lab’s storage of processed forensic copies (not necessarily the original physical evidence devices, which were stored separately in the Evidence Control Unit).

The C-20 unit handled broader child exploitation and violent crimes cases, but the intrusion specifically accessed Epstein-related files among them.

In short: A significant FBI forensics data breach did occur on Super Bowl Sunday 2023, it impacted Epstein investigation materials, and ~100 TB was irrecoverably lost due to poor cybersecurity practices.

