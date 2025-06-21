Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
3h

Big Pharma's worst nightmare is that people are waking and realizing that the Big Pharmaceutical Companies put MONEY/PROFITS ahead of human care and they are more than willing to let unknown people die so they can continue to rake in the MONEY. Big pharma controls most of the House of Representatives, medical schools, government health organizations, and even doctors and the doctors professional groups. Pharma has it's tentacles EVERYWHERE, including the WHO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture