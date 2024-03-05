Mel Gibson Has Just Released His Uncensored Documentary Called “Pedowood” (Operation Underground Railroad) VIDEO
“Solving the Human Trafficking EPIDEMIC is a priority of my administration. Without YOU, nothing would happen.” – President Trump
Mel Gibson unveils “Pedowood” exposing Hollywood’s hidden horrors of child sex trafficking, satanic rituals, and cannibalistic atrocities. Mel Gibson’s latest endeavor, “Pedowood” emerges as a beacon of illumination. With meticulous detail and unyielding resolve, Gibson peels back the layers of deception, exposing the grotesque underbelly of Hollywood’s darkest secret: the global child sex trafficking network.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.