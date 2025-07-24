By Baxter Dmitry

July 24, 2025

Mel Gibson has gone where no one else in Hollywood dares to tread.

In a move that’s shocked the industry, he’s dropped the list—names of A-listers and behind-the-scenes players tied to the darkest corners of the Epstein and Diddy web.

Private jets. Remote islands. Parties that would make Caligula blush.

The internet is on fire, but the mainstream media? Silent. Complicit. Terrified.

But Gibson isn’t stopping there.

He’s producing a tell-all documentary aimed straight at the black heart of Hollywood—an exposé that could crack the façade wide open. He knows the risks.

He knows the pattern. Directors, producers, even A-list stars… silenced. Disappeared. Dead. But Gibson isn’t stopping there.

Gibson’s next move? It could set off a chain reaction that burns Hollywood to the ground.

Mel Gibson has a message for everyone fed up with the endless delays, the buried evidence, and the media gaslighting around Epstein and Diddy:

There is a list. And you will learn the names.

We all know Epstein’s client network ran deep—into Hollywood, Washington, and beyond. Household names took those flights to Epstein Island, where unspeakable “opportunities” were served on a silver platter.

And for years, the system protected them.

This is exactly why Mel Gibson has been blacklisted. He’s been calling out the rot for decades—and they’ve tried to bury him every step of the way.

But he’s not backing down. In fact, he’s just getting started.

According to Gibson, there is a spiritual war taking place right now, a battle of good versus evil, and it’s his duty to share what he knows with the world.

What did Anne Heche, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, Isaac Kappy, and Paul Walker all have in common? They were all directly connected to investigations into Hollywood’s pedophile ring. And now? They’re all dead.

Gibson knows the risks. That’s why he’s taken steps to protect himself—and more importantly, to protect the evidence.

Because he’s sitting on a goldmine of footage.

Drone surveillance of Epstein Island, filmed just days after Epstein was arrested.

This damning drone footage is the backbone of his upcoming documentary—titled “Hidden War”—a bombshell exposé on the elite pedophile networks, the blackmail rings, and the shadow systems pulling the strings behind Hollywood and politics alike.

And here’s where it gets really interesting: the man who Gibson says captured that drone footage? His friend John McAfee—the tech mogul and rogue investigator.

This is huge, as everybody who knows what happened to McAfee next will understand.

Coincidence? Or cleanup?

According to Gibson, his friend—John McAfee—was framed and murdered by the government before he could spill the secrets that would’ve blown Epstein’s deep-cover operation wide open.

But here’s the thing: The secrets didn’t die in that Spanish prison cell.

McAfee was too smart. He left a trail—encrypted, compartmentalized, impossible to erase. And now?

Mel Gibson has it. All of it.

He’s sitting on a goldmine of intel: names, footage, timelines—receipts that could cripple the global blackmail network running beneath Hollywood’s polished surface.

Unlike those before him—those who “accidentally” overdosed, crashed, or disappeared—Gibson has a plan. A foolproof one. And according to sources close to the project… Phase One has already begun.

Here’s what makes this documentary different. This time, Mel’s not just hinting. He says he owes it to McAfee to go all the way and that means naming names.

As part of the lead-up to the release, Gibson dropped the hammer—posting real receipts on his official X account. He reposted the infamous Epstein and Diddy lists… and they weren’t redacted.

We’re talking actors, producers, industry giants—some of whom we’ve suspected for years.

But others? No one saw coming.

The shockwaves hit fast. Some tried to deny. Others went dark. But the damage is done—and the message is clear: This isn’t a conspiracy theory anymore. It’s a reckoning.

The fact that Mel Gibson reposted the list on his own account? That’s not just bold—it’s a direct warning shot aimed straight at the titans of his industry.

No cryptic messages. No vague suggestions. Just names—publicly exposed. And now, word is spreading that Mel’s not stopping at lists.

He’s zeroing in. We’re hearing that he plans to focus on a handful of powerful Hollywood figures—the ones who’ve stayed hidden in plain sight.

The ones everyone in the industry whispers about… but no one dares to confront.

Until now.

And now we’re hearing that the late Oprah Winfrey and the late Ellen DeGeneres are right at the top of Mel Gibson’s list.

That’s right—two of the most powerful, untouchable figures in entertainment… suddenly under a very uncomfortable spotlight.

And here's where it gets interesting: Earlier this week, Ellen's doppelganger finally admitted—for the first time—that she left the U.S. for political reasons.

Her exact words? “I’m never going back.”

A curious statement from someone who once ruled daytime TV, inviting her close friend Sean Combs on her show more than a dozen times.

When you consider that Ellen’s famous set was modelled on Epstein’s Island, and when you look at what’s coming… Ellen fleeing the US starts to make a lot of sense.

Because if what Mel’s about to release is true, it’s not just a scandal. It’s an exodus.

His name has circled Epstein rumors for years. But now, according to Mel Gibson’s team, it’s more than just whispers.

In 2020—right as the Epstein case was heating up—Hanks suddenly became a Greek citizen.

The media brushed it off as a personal choice. But Gibson’s team sees it as a strategic move—because Greece doesn’t easily extradite its citizens. Just like Israel.

Now here’s the bombshell: Mel says he has footage linking Hanks to Epstein Island. Not just that—flight records, quietly buried, show at least one trip.

But it goes deeper. Gibson discovered that Hanks bought his house in Pacific Palisades because of the tunnel network linking it to nearby networks.

And Gibson believes the signs have been hiding in plain sight for years.

You’ve probably seen them—the creepy photos on Hanks’ social media.

Dozens of pictures of lost children’s items—shoes, socks, toys. Always found on sidewalks or benches. Always with creepy captions. Always with comments disabled.

Just last month, he posted a photo of a child’s shoe with the caption: “Anything less useful?”

He says it’s just a quirky habit. That he’s curious about the “stories” behind lost children’s items.

But Mel’s team isn’t buying it. They say it’s not a quirk—it’s a trail.

According to Mel’s team, these posts aren’t random. They’re signals. Symbols. Maybe even trophies from victims—or coded messages to others in the network.

Gibson’s team is also digging into Tom Hanks’ connection to the late Isaac Kappy—the Hollywood actor who blew the whistle on some of the industry’s darkest secrets.

Before his death, Kappy publicly accused Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg of disturbing, deeply unsettling behavior.

He named names. He posted videos. He warned people to wake up.

Then he was found dead, in very suspicious circumstances.

Mel Gibson has never bought into Tom Hanks’ “nice guy” image.

And the fact that the two have never worked together? That’s not a coincidence.

Remember, Mel said: A battle between good and evil is raging right now.

And according to him, guys like Hanks aren’t on the good side.

Behind the public persona, Gibson believes there’s something much darker.

He’s called these types of Hollywood elites “sick”—not metaphorically, but morally diseased.

Epstein actually believed he could rehab his public image—with the help of none other than Steve Bannon, who filmed an unreleased interview with him just before the arrest.

Watch the footage. That smug grin. The arrogance. Even as he’s confronted with his crimes against underage girls, he still thinks he can spin it.

But the mask slipped. And what you see underneath? Is the pure evil that Mel Gibson is talking about.

For years, the VIP elite have hid in plain sight—posing as nice guys, progressive voices, virtue-signaling champions of justice.

Just like Epstein in that clip—pretending to be misunderstood, rebranding himself as some kind of white knight.

But we see through it now.

The masks are off. The act is over. And as Mel Gibson puts it: It’s time for justice. Not in whispers. Not in sealed files. Out loud. In public. And for the world to see.

