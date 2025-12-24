Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
3h

Greetings Joe, I hope you’re well, wishing you a merry Christmas.

And with the sprit of Christmas at heart, I thought you may enjoy a historic look at Christmas!

A look at 17th century festive beliefs:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/a-complaint-at-christmas?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture