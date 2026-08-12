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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
6d

Even if there wasnt some "party" going on they probably wouldnt have responded. These people dont give a shit about you or me. They only care about money, power, and control. They would probably sit out on that yacht and watch the world burn to the ground if they knew they would be safe if they didnt intervene.

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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
6d

I guess this pedophile party would be considered in international waters, but then you'd think it was time to investigate WHY this is happening!! The Yacht does have to come back to shore!

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