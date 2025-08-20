By Antonio Graceffo

August 18, 2025

President Trump accurately identified the threats to the U.S. homeland, saying the flow of illegals is an invasion, the proliferation of fentanyl is an act of war, and the narcotraffickers, responsible for drugs, human trafficking, and destabilizing Latin America, are terrorist organizations.

Consequently, he has deployed the U.S. military against them.

The United States has launched one of its largest military deployments to the Caribbean in recent years, aimed at countering Latin American drug cartels designated as global terrorist organizations.

President Trump has signed a directive authorizing the Pentagon to deploy U.S. military forces against select Latin American drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations.

President Donald Trump, who has made dismantling these groups central to his border and national security agenda, directed the Pentagon to prepare options for a military response.

The new mission includes more than 4,000 Marines and sailors, the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with P-8 surveillance planes, a warship, and an attack submarine.

Operating in international waters and airspace, these assets will provide intelligence, surveillance, and potentially targeted strikes against cartel networks.

This escalation follows earlier deployments of two warships for border security and anti-trafficking efforts, as well as increased aerial surveillance of Mexican cartels.

In February, the administration officially designated Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, and other regional gangs as global terrorist organizations.

The move signals a dramatic shift from treating drug trafficking primarily as a law enforcement challenge to confronting it as a national security threat requiring direct military intervention.

The current deployment marks an unprecedented concentration of U.S. military power in the Caribbean, combining advanced naval platforms, surveillance aircraft, and thousands of personnel.

The deployment centers on a powerful naval force that includes the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, several destroyers, and a guided-missile cruiser.

Among them is the USS Gravely, a destroyer capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, assigned to the southern border as part of President Trump’s broader campaign against cartels.

Aerial surveillance will be provided by several P-8A Poseidons, the Navy’s premier maritime patrol aircraft.

Capable of flying at 41,000 feet with a top speed of 490 knots and refueling in-flight, the P-8 can conduct long-range patrols over vast waters.

Its missions include anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, and search and rescue. Outfitted with advanced radar and SIGINT systems, it can detect and track both large and small vessels.

Operating in international waters and airspace, the mission will focus on the Southern Caribbean, a major transit zone for cocaine, heroin, and synthetic drugs bound for the United States and Europe.

Traffickers exploit remote islands, high-speed boats, semi-submersibles, and corrupt port officials to evade detection.

Defense officials said naval forces will also support law enforcement missions targeting maritime terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction, and illegal seaborne migration.

In March, the U.S. military deployed destroyers near the U.S.–Mexico border to support Northern Command’s border security mission, underscoring that the Caribbean buildup is part of a broader shift toward militarizing counter-drug operations.

President Donald Trump signed a directive authorizing military action against Latin American cartels after their designation as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) in February.

This marked a major shift, as the administration expanded the FTO framework, once applied only to traditional terrorist groups, to include criminal cartels long treated as law enforcement targets.

On February 19, Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated eight organizations: MS-13, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, and six major Mexican cartels, the Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), Northeast, Gulf, United Cartels, and the Michoacán Family.

The Sinaloa Cartel, for instance, operates across Sinaloa, Durango, and Chihuahua, with networks stretching to the U.S. border.

The crackdown also extended to Venezuela, where the Treasury Department sanctioned the Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization.

Led by President Nicolas Maduro and senior regime figures, it has trafficked drugs into the U.S. for over a decade while supporting groups such as Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

On May 2, Secretary Rubio further expanded the list by adding two Haitian gangs, Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif.

Although the terrorist designation provides justification for escalated enforcement actions, liberals and Democrats are questioning the operation on legal, constitutional, and international law grounds.

The Trump administration counters that no authority outside the United States has jurisdiction over the U.S. government or the president’s executive power.

Legal experts have stated that “On the law, FTO designation, by itself, does not constitute an authorization to use force, despite some confusion to the contrary, including within the U.S. government,” said Brian Finucane, a former State Department attorney-adviser (2011–2021).

Should Trump pursue airstrikes, special operations raids, or a broader military campaign against cartels in Mexico, he would likely need a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) tailored specifically to those groups.

There is, however, precedent for presidents using executive authority to strike terrorist organizations abroad.

The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) empowered the late President George W. Bush to target the planners of the 9/11 attacks and their supporters, while a second AUMF in 2002 authorized the invasion of Iraq and has since been invoked by successive administrations to justify global operations against Islamic terror groups.

At present, though, drug cartels are not considered directly linked to these groups on any significant scale.

President Trump accurately referred to the flow of illegals at the southern border as an invasion. He has rightly called narcotrafficking a threat to U.S. national security.

Given that the governments of Latin America are controlled by cartels and are either unwilling or unable to stop them, the president is deploying the U.S. military.

As is always the case, none of those criticizing President Trump have proposed an alternative plan to eliminate the drug cartels.

BOTTOMLINE

The Mexican government under President Claudia Sheinbaum has faced ongoing criticism for its perceived ineffectiveness in combating drug cartels, a longstanding issue exacerbated by corruption, limited resources, and the cartels' deep infiltration into society.

Recent analyses highlight that while Mexico has made some arrests and extraditions—such as handing over high-profile drug lords to the U.S. in 2025—the overall strategy is seen as reactive rather than proactive, allowing cartels like Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation to maintain control over vast territories.

Critics, including U.S. policymakers and think tanks, argue that Mexico's reluctance to fully confront these groups stems from a weak judiciary, fear of reprisals, and historical non-aggression pacts, leading to calls for designating cartels as terrorist organizations.

For instance, in early 2025, President Trump reiterated plans to label Mexican cartels as terrorists, potentially paving the way for U.S. intervention, amid accusations that Mexico's government has "turned a blind eye" or is "too weak" to act decisively.

This view is echoed in public discourse, where users describe Mexico as "completely corrupted" and tolerant of cartels due to cowardice among its populace and officials.

However, Mexican officials counter that U.S. gun trafficking fuels the violence, as evidenced by Mexico's 2025 lawsuit against American gun manufacturers, which reached the U.S. Supreme Court but faced skepticism from justices.

Broader perspectives, including from international outlets, note that the Mexican state is structurally challenged—too under-resourced for all-out war but also unable to negotiate peace—perpetuating a cycle of violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives over decades.

Substantiated reports indicate that cartels continue to dominate economically weak regions, with minimal disruption from government forces, reinforcing the narrative of governmental inadequacy.

U.S. Military Deployment to the Caribbean for Drug Interdiction

In August 2025, the U.S. military under the Trump administration escalated its counter-narcotics operations by deploying significant forces to the southern Caribbean and surrounding Latin American waters to intercept drug trafficking routes linked to Mexican and other cartels.

This includes over 4,000 additional Marines and sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard vessels like the USS Iwo Jima, supported by assault ships, patrol aircraft, and submarines.

The deployment builds on earlier 2025 efforts, such as the USS Gravely's seizure of 860 pounds of drugs in the Caribbean Sea in May, and aligns with Operation Martillo, a multinational initiative targeting illicit trafficking.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has framed this as an "enhanced" mission to disrupt cartel supply chains, with additional assets like four Air Force aircraft deployed to Curaçao for surveillance and interdiction.

This move has been praised by some as a necessary response to record fentanyl flows but criticized by others as potentially illegal or escalatory, especially if it hints at broader actions near Mexico.

Reports confirm the deployment's focus on high-seas interdiction, with Coast Guard helicopter teams already conducting pursuits in coordination with allies like the Dutch navy.

While no direct invasion of Mexico has occurred, the proximity to Caribbean routes used by cartels underscores U.S. impatience, with some commentators urging full-scale action against cartels on Mexican soil.

These developments reflect an interconnected crisis: Mexico's internal struggles amplify U.S. border security concerns, prompting unilateral military steps.

