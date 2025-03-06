By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

The criminal Michael Pence was convicted of treason, seditious conspiracy, aiding and abetting the enemy, willful dissemination of enemy propaganda, murder for hire of a child, child sex crimes, and possession of child pornography by military panelists at a Guantanamo Bay tribunal Monday afternoon.

He was sentenced to die by hanging.

Ahead of the trial, Pence had pleaded “not guilty” to all charges, claiming his actions during the 2020 electoral certification were constitutional and that his enemies, specifically President Trump, had manufactured evidence against him.

He had accused JAG of withholding its discovery file from himself and his attorney, even though Pence, as reported previously, produced no proof he had ever hired a lawyer.

The former vice president had repeatedly begged JAG to delay his trial until his so-called counsel subpoenaed witnesses who could exonerate him in courts of law.

When he appeared before acting Judge Advocate Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, the first woman in history to helm the office, Pence apparently thought he had the upper hand.

In an opening statement, he audaciously told Adm. Reynolds that President Trump allowed her to keep her position to obfuscate his hatred of women, that Trump, a “violent misogynist,” employed females to avoid the appearance of impropriety, as that demographic secured his presidential victory in 2016 and 2024.

“He hates you with all his heart because you are not a man,” Pence said.

“And worse, you don’t look American, and that makes him hate you even more, and you’re too blinded by power to realize it. You are nothing but a pawn in a perilous game.”

The admiral showed her stoicism.

She reprimanded Pence for hurling invective and strawman arguments in her courtroom, saying she’d eject him and present evidence in absentia if he didn’t observe legal decorum.

Flanked by two MPs, a wide-eyed Pence said he’d sit silently and listen but wouldn’t be a party to his demise; in short, he invoked his 5th Amendment Right to remain silent and denounced the proceedings as Trump’s private prosecutorial community.

“Mr. Pence, do you understand you’re charged as an enemy combatant and have no rights? Any privileges you’ve had were complimentary, but the time for delays and deceit is over. It’s judgment time,” the admiral said.

Admiral Reynolds called her first witness, Katie Rose Miller, Pence’s former communications director and current member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Miller was sworn in and asked to elaborate on her relationship with the defendant.

“His communications director the second half of 2019 until the end of his term,” Miller said.

“Mrs. Miller, you are the wife of Stephen Miller, a man deep in President Trump’s counsel. We want to be sure any testimony is your own and not influenced by your husband’s proximity to President Trump or your present assignment,” the admiral said.

“I’ve sworn to tell the truth,” Miller replied.

Admiral Reynolds paced the courtroom, her heels clicking against the marble floor. “It’s reasonable to assume you conferred with the defendant often while in his employ?”

“More than I was comfortable with; he’s a sexual deviant,” Miller said.

“Mrs. Miller, while the tribunal appreciates your candor, please constrain your answers to yes or no unless asked to elaborate on a specific topic,” the admiral said.

“What I want to know right now is, did you ever hear the defendant say he had plans to overthrow President Trump so he, the next person in the presidential chain of succession, would become president?”

“More times than I can count,” Miller said.

“When was the first time?” the admiral asked.

“I don’t recall the date, maybe mid-May 2020, but he also told me he’d mentioned to his last communications director, Jarrod Agen, in 2018—”

“—Jarrod Agon isn’t here,” the admiral interrupted, “so please stick to what he told you.”

“Well, he said he wanted President Trump dead, in jail, or impeached, so he’d be president. And, umm, he said he’d paid someone to kill him. I don’t know what happened since President Trump’s still alive, obviously, but he was dead serious—I heard it in his voice and saw it in his eyes,” Miller said.

Admiral Reynold stared at her fixedly. “Why didn’t you come forward then?”

“He had powerful friends in low places, and I didn’t want to die,” Miller said.

Admiral Reynolds strode toward the panelists, two Navy lieutenant commanders and a Marine Corps major, and handed them copies of Miller’s deposition.

Additionally, she supplied supplementary evidence: digital audio of Pence speaking with then-Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis in 2018.

Also reported by RRN, Mattis, once a Marine Corps hero, betrayed President Trump before absconding from military justice in January 2023.

JAG believes Mattis is hiding in Poland, from where he continues to debase President Trump while presenting himself as a glorious patriot.

On the recording, Mattis told Pence, “If you, or we, can get rid of Trump, you can do what’s right for America. Let’s have the bastard disappear, we can do this,” to which Pence retorted, “The time isn’t right but soon.”

Admiral Reynolds paused the tape. “Mrs. Miller, is that similar to what the defendant told you?”

“Eerily,” Miller said.

“Pence wanted President Trump gone. I know nothing about Mattis, but Pence’s talk doesn’t surprise me. Polite, softspoken on the outside, but a monster within. It’s his true face, but few have seen it.”

“Did the defendant discuss the 2020 electoral certification with you, prior to it, that is?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“He did. When he realized he’d never sit in the big chair, he made it his mission to give Trump a big ‘fuck you,’ pardon my language, and said was going to certify the results despite knowing the election was stolen,” Miller said.

“When did you hear him say that?” the admiral asked.

“I don’t recall the date, but maybe a week or so before the certification. He was angrier than usual, than before, a deep hatred in his eyes, almost like he was possessed, consumed with taking Trump down. If he couldn’t kill him or have him killed, he damn sure wanted to make sure Trump went to jail and wouldn’t be president again,” Miller said.

“Were those the defendant’s words?” said Admiral Reynolds.

“I’m paraphrasing. I can’t remember the exact dialogue, but his meaning was clear, no ambiguity,” Miller said.

As the pair spoke, Pence sat silently at the defense table in pensive contemplation, his eyes shifting between Miller and the admiral.

If the admiral were trying to provoke a reaction, Pence didn’t bite, didn’t break a sweat, didn’t move a muscle. His handcuffed hands rested in his lap.

Miller glared at Pence, and suddenly he at her.

“Admiral Reynolds, could we take a short break?” Miller asked. “Before I continue testimony.”

“A short recess would seem to be in order. We’ll resume in 30 minutes,” Admiral Reynolds said and cleared the courtroom.

