By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 7, 2026

The Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan Militia splinter cell, intend to station observers at random state polling places to ensure that ANTIFA and Democratic operatives do not harass legitimate voters, and to prevent hordes of illegal aliens from voting, Real Raw News has learned.

In the mid-1990s, the Michigan Militia was the largest unified citizen militia movement in the United States; by the late 2010s, divisive infighting among regional leaders had fractured it.

Over time, the once-cohesive band of brothers splintered into 18 components, each with conflicting agendas because they couldn’t resolve internecine squabbles.

The Michigan Militia had argued over numerous topics, most crucially how to stop the treasonous Obama regime from trampling American freedoms.

In their eyes, Obama had been the paramount threat to the Republic: a non-citizen, and a Muslim to boot, with an insatiable appetite for abridging the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

“Obama must be removed at all costs,” militia leader Aubrey Stevens said in 2014, prompting the administration to place the group on the DHS’ domestic terrorist watchlist. Many of the Michigan Militia’s 8,500-man paramilitary force were possessed of radical notions, such as storming the White House, hog-tying Obama, and parading his bruised and broken body across the Beltway.

By early 2020, the breakup was complete, and the men comprising the Wolverine Watchmen saw themselves as a blunt object, a battering ram, while their irenic cohorts had gone silent and underground because a man named Donald Trump had ascended to the presidency and was draining the swamp.

The Wolverine Watchmen, however, saw Deep State plots hatching like chicken eggs all around President Trump.

In January 2020, at the genesis of the COVID-19 Scamdemic, Wolverine Watchmen co-founder Pete Musico said, “Mark my words: The Deep State will enthrall Trump to expedite a vaccine.”

In October 2020, the Wolverine Watchmen garnered unwanted and allegedly undeserved notoriety.

The Deep State-controlled FBI arrested Wolverine Watchmen founders Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, as well as five more members, for purportedly planning to kidnap and kill Gretchen Whitmer.

READ MORE: Disgraced Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Hanged at GITMO

Across federal and state operations, 14 people were indicted in the supposed kidnapping/anti-government plot.

A Jackson County jury convicted Morrison of providing material support for terrorist acts and sentenced him to 4 to 20 years in prison; convicted of the same charges, Musico received a 5-to-20-year sentence, as did Wolverine Watchmen associate Paul Bellar.

The trio spent five years in jail until the Trump administration, in July 2026, pressured the Michigan Court of Appeals to exonerate the three.

Nonetheless, Wolverine Watchmen lieutenants Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are still imprisoned at ADX Supermax federal penitentiary in the Rocky Mountains.

While jailed, Musico was interviewed by Breitbart and said that although the Wolverine Watchmen despised Whitmer, they had never, not even once, discussed kidnapping her.

Feds, he said, had infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen and bribed financially hard-shipped members to bear false witness against their ‘friends.”

In 2024, the Wolverine Watchmen unofficially disbanded.

Last week, though, RRN spoke with a man identifying himself as “Ranger,” a Wolverine Watchmen spokesperson claiming the unit is reforming and ready to stop Muslims, ANTIFA, and illegals from casting Midterm votes.

“Look, man, we don’t agree with everything going on in the administration, but we gotta stop the progressive socialists, or we’re all fucked,” Ranger said.

Ranger is a Ranger. RRN saw and verified his DD-214. He enlisted in the US Army in 2016 under an Option 40 (Ranger Assessment and Selection Program) contract, which guarantees an enlisted person the opportunity to attend the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP) after completing One Station Unit Training (OSUT), Advanced Individual Training (AIT), Basic Airborne School, and pre-RASP, a two-week assessment program.

“Ranger” spent eight years in the Army, most with the 75th Ranger Regiment, before rejoining civilian life and connecting with remnants of the Wolverine Watchmen.

According to him, the Watchmen had never truly disbanded, though they had maintained that illusion to stymie law enforcement.

“We’re legion,” Ranger said. “I won’t say our numbers, but believe this: as watchmen, we’ll be watching on November 3 across Michigan. We are everywhere, and we’ve been prepping for months. We’re trained to spot illegal voters; we know how they look.”

Ranger said the Wolverine Watchmen never truly demobilized; instead, they “downsized,” purging the unit of members whose financial or living situation might make them susceptible to bribery or blackmail.

Membership peaked in the early 2020s as the Watchmen used social media as a recruitment outlet, a mistake they’re not repeating.

“Advertising on Facebook was an error, you know, it was basically an open invitation for undesirables and law enforcement to place spies within the militia.

The OGs still with us, they know Joe Morrison made a huge mistake using social media,” Ranger said.

The only two Wolverine Watchmen (Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks) to plead guilty in the Whitmer case were FBI informants recruited via social media, Ranger said.

“Never again. It’s all about due diligence. I won’t get into recruiting tactics, but our roster now is 100% trustworthy,” Ranger said.

Ranger added that the Wolverine Watchmen exercise extreme discretion and do not associate with other Michigan militia units or movements like the Proud Boys, the Once-Percenters, or Patriot Front.

“They’re all compromised. Real militia don’t seek the limelight. We’re underground—until it’s time to stop being underground. You never see us coming, but we’ll be at over 150 voting places on November 3, and we’ll be real quiet, unless we have reason to make some noise.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.