By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 7, 2025

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office on Wednesday told Real Raw News that Washington believes 2,400 kidnapped American children are being held in remote areas of Venezuela and Colombia by drug lords dabbling in child trafficking.

He claims that satellite and covert boots-on-the-ground surveillance have unearthed evidence of a massive child smuggling ring operating across the porous border of the two South American countries.

“It’s worse than we thought,” he said.

As reported last week, Delta Force operators clandestinely rescued a dozen children held at a cocaine repository in the southern part of the country.

While those children are safe, others are still amid the clutches of evildoers at secluded camps in inhospitable terrain that makes Alligator Alcatraz look like Disneyland.

Child abductions are prevalent in the United States, more so than any third-world cesspool.

According to the FBI, 460,000 children under the age of 18 are reported missing each year in the United States.

This figure is based on entries into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, which tracks active missing person cases, and is a “snapshot” of the issue rather than a complete count of all incidents.

Although 90% of cases are resolved swiftly, per the feds, 10% go unsolved, meaning 46,000 children vanish inexplicably, their whereabouts mostly a mystery.

It goes without saying, alas, the children have been lost to time, as abductions have been occurring and increasing annually for half a century.

If only 2,400 are in South America, where are the remainder? My guess: in the dungeons of pedophilic Democrats or held hostage in Eastern European countries such as Ukraine.

Whatever the situation, we must recover our nation’s missing children.

Per our source, the CIA has for six months been compiling intelligence on organized crime syndicates that prey on innocent, vulnerable children.

The spook agency, our source said, believes that a majority of the children imprisoned in South America were abducted from border towns in Arizona, California, and Texas, with most being 5-15 years old.

Coyotes smuggled through them from Mexico to South America, our source said.

Satellite and drone surveillance, he added, has been pivotal in identifying suspicious compounds and camps.

One report reviewed by RRN details thermal imaging scans over the Venezuelan state of Táchira and the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, revealing clusters of heat signatures consistent with large groups of people in isolated jungle outposts.

“These aren’t migrant camps,” our source said. “The patterns suggest guarded enclosures, with minimal movement during daylight hours—classic signs of captivity.”

Additionally, special operations teams and embedded assets have provided ground-level confirmation.

Operatives, disguised as aid workers or local traders, infiltrated border regions under high-risk conditions, verifying the presence of American children.

Their reports detail accounts of children with American accents being moved in convoys of unmarked vehicles.

In one dreadful instance, CIA agents reportedly saw a group of about 50 kids in a makeshift facility near Cúcuta, Colombia, where they were allegedly being held for ransom or forced labor.

“They looked scared, malnourished,” our source said. “They cried out for their parents.”

The U.S. military is reportedly preparing SEAL team extractions, despite high risks. A mistake could heighten tensions in a volatile hemisphere.

For the families waiting in agony, time is of the essence. If the estimates hold, 2,400 young lives hang by a thread, a stark reminder of the hidden horrors lurking beyond our borders.