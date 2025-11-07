Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
7h

Should have said they were illegal alien kidnapped children trafficked in Venezuela and Columbia then the Demonrats of the House and Senate might care, but it seems they make money off of missing American children.😠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristina the Short's avatar
Kristina the Short
1h

remember the ship "Ever Given" ? the one that got stuck in the banks of the Suez canal? yes -- that was no accident: it was contrived, so the shipping containers aboard would have to be removed and opened. Remember that the captain was uncooperative? remember how over 30 navy paramedics were summoned? the crew numbered about a dozen; why call for 30-35 medics? because they found about 3,000 people imprisoned in customized shipping containers. About half were already dead. They were women and children, from a variety of places, and the shipping was sailing from Ukraine to Amsterdam.

I'm still angry over that.

Those victims and thousands like them are what i think of when I hear about corruption in govt. While grinning politicians make deals, children suffer terribly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture