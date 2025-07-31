By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 31, 2025

The Department of Defense last week purged the Armed Forces of 400 transgender individuals who had tried to hide their gender dysphoria from commanding officers, a source at the Pentagon told Real Raw News.

The sweeping dismissals are part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness” plan, which began in January when President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order (EO 14183) aimed at eradicating mooching malcontents whose transgender surgeries were funded by U.S. taxpayers.

The government started paying for service members’ surgeries during the Clinton regime, and the number of servicepeople requesting gender reassignment increased exponentially under Obama’s and Biden’s criminal administrations.

More often than not, gender confused citizens enlisted in the military not to serve the nation but because Uncle Sam had been footing the bill for hormone treatments and sex changes, often with minimal screening.

A majority of pre-op candidates approved for surgery departed the Armed Forces at the end of their first contract, thankfully, with the government having spent between $27,000 and $56,000 per surgery, excluding the cost of hormone therapy.

Nonetheless, pervasive transsexualism still plagues the military.

“Most are in the Navy and Air Force,” our source said.

“Pedophile Biden was rubberstamping approvals. Airmen were getting pre-approved before finishing basic training. Ever since President Trump got back in the White House, and thank God for that, transsexuals are getting forced out, voluntarily leaving, or trying very hard to hide their trans status.”

Gender concealment, however, is futile, for the Department of Defense has birth certificates or naturalization papers for active-duty, reservists, and dependents.

“Critics want the public to think we’re kicking out trans just because we hate trans, and nothing could be further from the truth. Studies show that Armed Forces members on hormone replacements or who’ve had surgery weaken the military. They become entitled, less efficient, and don’t want to fight. And it goes both ways—men who’ve become women and women who’ve transitioned into men. They get sick a lot more than cisgender troops and beg for profiles like they’re going out of style.”

A military “profile” is essentially a doctor’s note limiting a servicemember’s duties.

According to our source, a post-op Army E-4 had requested and received a profile that exempted her from travelling in a military vehicle, wearing MOPP gear, lifting any item over five pounds, and running more than two miles per week.

In short, she was unable to satisfy her contractual obligations to the government.

This example, while extreme, is not a one-off.

From 2021 to 2025, the DOD observed a significant increase in post-op and pre-op trans individuals requesting “light duty” for minor injuries, alongside an alarming rise in non-binary individuals becoming conscientious objectors.

More distressing, transexuals in the military are committing acts of sexual harassment at a disproportionate rate, our source said.

“We have empirical proof they’re the most severe violators, against themselves and cisgender troops. Last year, a female airman who underwent phalloplasty surgery decided she wanted to flaunt her chub. She walked into the male shower room and, this is disgusting, started asking around if anyone wanted to play with it,” our source said.

“All that’s ending now, thanks to the president and defense secretary. We culled 400 last week, and we’re accelerating transvestigations,” our source said.

Asked how many active-duty trans are still serving, he said, “Scary figure. About 65,000, but not for long.”