By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 30, 2026

US Navy JAG investigators on Monday arrested former FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten at his Maryland address after confronting him with a military arrest warrant charging him with treason and sedition, Real Raw News has learned.

A White Hat source at JAG’s Pensacola offices told RRN that Auten’s charges stem from his involvement in Crossfire Hurricane—the FBI’s 2016 libelous attempt to implicate President Trump in the debunked Russian collusion scandal.

Auten also tried to discredit all incriminating data the FBI found on the late Hunter Biden’s laptop, claiming someone had manufactured it to denigrate Hunter and spin criminal conspiracies about the Biden family.

READ M0RE: (Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIV – Hunter Biden)

“The guy’s Deep State, no two ways about it,” our source said. “His arrest was long overdue.”

On Monday night, two unmarked SUVs rolled to a stop outside a two-story colonial home in Bethesda, a Deep State enclave.

Four JAG officers exited the vehicles, one holding a military warrant signed by Judge Advocate General David J. Bligh. When they knocked, Auten, wearing a rumpled robe, opened the door and gazed curiously at the four uniformed men.

“Mr. Auten, you’re under arrest pursuant to a federal warrant. Please step outside. Hands where we can see them,” the lead agent said.

Per our source, Auten, 57, lunged at the closest agent, his fist coming up fast, and struck him on the cheek with a “solid, meaty” impact that snapped the agent’s head sidewise.

He staggered but did not fall. Auten was winding up for a second swing as two agents tackled him to the ground.

“You can’t do this to me. You have no jurisdiction,” Auten whined.

“Stop resisting,” the lead agent said, his knee planted firmly on Auten’s back.

Zip-tied, Auten barked, “What’s this all about. Where are you taking me?

“GITMO,” the lead agent said.

They brought Auten to his feet and marched him to the lead vehicle.

Our source said: “Guilty as sin. Innocent people don’t react like that.”

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