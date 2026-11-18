By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 18, 2026

White Hats on Saturday arrested former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under Barack Hussein Obama from 2013 to January 2017,outside a Lower Manhattan bodega, less than a half mile from Johnson’s residence, on charges of treason stemming from alleged misuse of agency funds, Real Raw News has learned.

According to JAG sources, the now-69-year-old lawyer, while enslaved to Obama, illegally siphoned $250m slated for disaster relief and forwarded the funds to private security firms he had hired to investigate American citizens who questioned Obama’s citizenship and the legitimacy of his long-form birth certificate, including President Donald Trump.

Whether Obama, also known as Barry Soetoro, was born in the United States was a hot topic throughout his presidency.

The birther issue sprouted in April 2008, when anonymous emails and online posts claimed that Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham (what woman is first name in Stanley?), birthed Obama in Kenya, which would disqualify him from seeking the presidency.

We won’t chronicle the entire birther story, as it’s been broadly discussed for decades.

However, it’s paramount to note the controversy gained online and media traction after an Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio, and Donald Trump entered the conversation.

When Obama finally released his long-form birth certificate, Sheriff Arpaio and his “cold case” posse claimed the document was a computer-generated forgery.

Online sleuths and digital forensic experts scrutinized and dissected it; they determined the document had been manufactured with Adobe PDF maker.

Around the same time, in 2012, Donald Trump proclaimed he would donate $5m to a charity of Obama’s choice if he released his college transcripts/applications and passport records/applications.

Obama never acknowledged Trump’s generous offer.

In December 2013, Obama’s newly minted homeland director, Jeh Johnson, appropriated $250m Congress had slated for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and awarded the cash to twelve non-government private investigator firms that specialized in intelligence, background checks, surveillance, and asset searches.

Payees, our source said, included the PI firms Frasco (founded in 1964), Beacon (run by former US intelligence officials), and NPII, which employs more than 1,200 PIs.

Johnson, our source said, had paid these companies to unearth dirt on citizens whose social media accounts questioned Obama’s birthplace.

“We only found this out recently,” our source said.

“And, you know, President Trump’s been on a swamp-draining mission a long time. In September he authorized us to go through NARA (The National Archives and Records Administration) files—and whamo, Johnson’s signature on a six—page document with columns and rows of people he’d employed to target the everyday Mary and Bob Smith on Facebook talking about their not believing Obama was a natural-born citizen.

The fifth and sixth pages, he added, held names of 1,400 honest, God-loving patriots the PI firms had probed.

It’s currently unknown whether any of those individuals faced persecution for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.

“If they didn’t, that’s irrelevant. Jeh Johnson misappropriated taxpayer money. Just to be clear, Obama’s name ain’t in the papers. So, we can’t prove Obummer sanctioned it, but it was still worthwhile getting one of his old lackeys out of circulation,” our source said.

On November 5, he added, Judge Advocate General Major Gen. David Bligh reached out to President Trump, requesting permission to apprehend Johnson.

“If you have proof, arrest him right now; he’s the worst, a bad guy, I tell you, the absolute worst and everybody knows it. A total loser and a disgrace,” President Trump reportedly told Gen. Bligh.

By November 13, JAG teams had round-the-clock surveillance on Johnson’s NYC condominium and farmhouse in Odessa, Delaware, at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the NYC team had eyes on Johnson as he left his condo and walked across the street to a bodega, where he ordered a pastrami on rye.

Johnson’s greasy fingers were plucking chips from a bag when JAG agents encircled him, bellowing, “Hands up where we can see them.” Johnson tried to flee, but an agent body-slammed him to the ground.

“I’m an American citizen, I’m an American citizen,” Johnson protested.

“We’re not ICE,” the lead agent retorted. “You are under arrest for treason.”

“Treason? For what?” Johnson screamed.

“You’ll find out,” the lead JAG agent said.

When the agent knocked Johnson to the ground, his face met the pavement. Sputtering through a mouthful of grit, Johnson said, “I worked for Obama.”

“We know, and that’s why we’re here,” the lead agent said.

Johnson was subdued, placed in an unmarked vehicle, and driven to a JAG processing center, our source said.

“I get it. A lot of people might say, what’s the point of going after these old bastards, but they deserve no mercy, no quarter,” our source said.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.