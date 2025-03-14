By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 14, 2025

White Hats yesterday arrested five ANTIFA agitators who had reportedly been paid by the Soros Foundation to disrupt an Ashville, North Carolina, town hall meeting featuring Republican House Representative Chuck Edwards, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

Yesterday afternoon, pandemonium erupted as Edwards was fielding questions from regional constituents.

Several men and women arose from their seats and began heckling and jeering him, their ruckus ruining a civil gathering.

An elderly man claiming to be a war veteran and lifelong Republican shouted out, his gravelly voice accusing Edwards of abandoning his oath of office and kneeling in supplication to President Trump and Musk.

He accused President Trump and, by proxy, Edwards of trying to “extort” minerals from Ukraine to the rapturous applause of perhaps a dozen men and women in attendance.

Security removed a half-dozen rabble-rousers, though their angst and anger spilled out onto the street, with a few shouting, “Fuck you! You don’t get to take away my rights,” “You have nothing to say but lies,” and “I’m a veteran, you don’t give a fuck about me.”

Similar galling scenes have occurred at other town halls in Republican-held districts over the last few months.

On February 23, eight Democrats were escorted from a town hall in Kootenai County, Idaho, after threatening Republican lawmakers.

At least one was cited for trespass and battery.

Increasing threats against Republican lawmakers have forced them to reconsider how they address their constituency; a handful have opted to hold virtual meetings to protect themselves, their families, and their voters.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Michael Johnson have called the agitators “paid, professional protesters.”

White Hats agree.

Per our source, JAG has viewed videos of town hall protests in North Carolina, Kansas, Idaho, Iowa, and Texas.

Remarkably, five protesters at last evening’s event in North Carolina had also attended town halls in four other states.

“They sure seemed to be doing the circuit,” our source said. “And that was cause to investigate.”

JAG identified the five via facial recognition and then scoured their social media feeds. What they unearthed, our source said, didn’t surprise them.

None of the five were Republicans; Facebook and Bluesky posts, as well as TikTok videos, revealed they were diehard liberals who had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joseph Biden in 2020, and Kamala Harris in 2024—all feeds were replete with everything from COVID-19 propaganda to encouraging followers to unite in hatred of President Trump and Elon Musk at Republican gatherings nationwide.

“All expenses paid once vetted,” one post read. “We kill two birds with one stone—discredit Trump and burn Tesla to the ground.”

A respondent to one post asked, “Who’s paying? Will I get reimbursed,” to which the original poster replied, “ANTIFA, Soros, etc. We are funded well.”

Our source said the poster’s confession was actionable, particularly because he advocated for acts of physical violence against persons and property.

“This wasn’t a matter of infringing on free speech. We had a group of paid rebels—and I’m sure plenty more are still out there—plotting really evil deeds.”

On Thursday night, he added, JAG investigators apprehended the five at their homes or places nearby. One female was staggering drunk at a bar, berating the bartender for wearing a MAGA hat, when investigators dragged her from the establishment.

“I can’t say if these manic lunatics are worthy of a military tribunal, but we’ll be interrogating them to figure out how widespread their op is and how many are cashing Soros checks,” our source said.

“Oh, and the ones saying they’re vets—stolen valor.”