By Jack Buckby

October 15, 2026

Iran War Exposes Major Pentagon Medical Gaps –

The Iran war is exposing dangerous gaps in the US military system built to save wounded troops

The war with Iran has exposed a series of major weaknesses for the U.S. military — not just in terms of its missile stockpile and ability to maintain a constant presence throughout the Middle East, but in regard to its ability to provide emergency medical care to wounded American troops.

Military History No One Wants to Make

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber on Runway.

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Flying.

Today, military medical officials are warning that systems developed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are no longer sufficient to deal with modern and changing battlefield threats, including the proliferation of sophisticated drones and missiles.

A new investigation published by Business Insider on Saturday, October 10, reveals how American troops injured during the conflict have faced difficulties in accessing emergency medical treatment.

Military doctors describe shortcomings in virtually every stage of medical support for troops, starting with evacuation procedures.

Problems also exist with advanced surgical facilities.

The findings come after other investigations documented the experiences of American soldiers who were wounded during Iranian attacks earlier in the year.

Military Doctors Warn Of Shortfalls

According to the Business Insider investigation, military medical officials have raised concerns about the Pentagon’s ability to provide wounded troops with the same standard of treatment as during previous American military campaigns.

The investigation cites testimony from military medical professionals, including U.S. Army Col. Jennifer Gurney, who previously served as director of the Pentagon’s Joint Trauma System.

Speaking during a medical conference in August, Gurney described an incident that involved an American service member whose limb was severely injured during an equipment accident on a ship in March.

The individual was treated at a regional hospital before being transferred to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, but by the time an American doctor examined the patient, the injured limb had significantly deteriorated and the patient was at risk of life-threatening illness.

Other officials in the piece described broader problems, largely because major American-operated hospitals are not near where the fighting takes place.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has dismissed suggestions that its medical system is failing, and it told Business Insider that it maintains arrangements with regional hospitals and follows patients throughout their treatment.

CENTCOM also claimed that 95% of wounded personnel, most of whom suffered concussion-related injuries, return to duty within hours or days.

Wounded Soldiers Describe Experiences

The findings come only days after an Associated Press investigation, published on Monday, October 5, revealed complaints made by nine American soldiers who were wounded during Iranian drone strikes on March 1.

The attack targeted U.S. military personnel stationed at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait and killed six service members. Dozens of service members were also injured.

Among those who survived was Army Lt. Col. Arturo Lincón, who suffered extensive shrapnel injuries, including damage caused to an artery supplying blood to his brain.

Soldiers seriously wounded in Iranian drone strike tell AP the military’s medical system failed them.

Even though his injuries were serious, Lincón said that he was not admitted to the American military hospital in Landstuhl once he arrived in Germany.

Soldiers Wounded in Iran’s Kuwait Drone Strike Describe Missed Brain Injuries and Monthslong Waits for Military Care

Instead, he was transported to the nearby military barracks and instructed to arrange outpatient treatment.

“I was just kind of on my own, at least it felt like that,” he told the AP.

Another survivor, Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, described waiting more than four months to receive the results of an MRI examination following treatment for a head injury.

The investigation also revealed that soldiers initially struggled to arrange emergency transportation after the attack, leaving some to search online for nearby hospitals.

The Pentagon, however, maintains that it provided appropriate care for all wounded soldiers. The Army declined to comment on specific allegations.

Pentagon Report Reveals Evacuation Problems

A Pentagon inspector general report published on September 14 also documented difficulties in maintaining medical evacuation capabilities during Operation Epic Fury, the American military campaign launched against Iran on February 28.

The report, which covered operations from April 1 through June 30, found that Iranian attacks were enough to force American medical evacuation helicopters to relocate, leaving wounded soldiers at risk.

As a result, military personnel became dependent on ground transportation, ambulances, and hospitals run by regional allies.

The findings pose a problem for the U.S. military and for individual soldiers fighting the war, with the facilities and personnel responsible for treating casualties also vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

But the solution isn’t simple, because establishing large military hospitals close to potential targets presents extra security challenges — particularly when Iranian forces have the ability to launch drones and missiles across the region.

A Growing Challenge

The latest revelations have caused debate about the Pentagon’s preparedness for a prolonged conflict with Iran — particularly if American casualties continue to mount.

CENTCOM insists that its medical system is functioning properly, but the experiences being described by wounded soldiers suggest otherwise.

With no immediate end to the war in sight, pressure on the region’s military medical services could grow substantially.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Military doctors and officials warn that the U.S. battlefield trauma system—built and refined for Iraq and Afghanistan—is facing significant strain in the ongoing conflict with Iran (Operation Epic Fury).

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026, with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Iranian forces responded with drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases and facilities across the region.

As of mid-October 2026, official figures put U.S. casualties at roughly 21 killed and around 865 wounded (with some later updates and notes on non-combat deaths included in the tallies).

Broader issues reported include:

Lack of nearby advanced facilities : Large U.S.-run “Role 3” hospitals (providing specialized surgical care) that were present during the Global War on Terror are absent near the fighting after the Afghanistan withdrawal and reduced Iraq footprint. Care often depends on host-nation hospitals in places such as Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman, which have variable expertise in complex combat trauma and limited U.S. operational control.

Evacuation problems: Army medical evacuation helicopters were relocated from locations including Kuwait and Iraq due to Iranian drone and missile threats. Most evacuations shifted to slower ground vehicles and local ambulances. A September 2026 Pentagon Inspector General report to Congress documented this shift and the reliance on foreign medical centers because of force-protection and resource challenges of establishing large fixed U.S. facilities.

Facility protection and injury patterns: Smaller Role 2 sites were often inadequately hardened against aerial threats. Officials noted different wound patterns (more head, neck, face, and eye injuries from drones) compared with the lower-body IED injuries common in Iraq/Afghanistan, plus concerns about repetitive mild traumatic brain injury.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that it maintains an extensive casualty care system with liaison officers and embed teams in host-nation facilities, tracks patients throughout their care, and that the system performed effectively.

It has cited high return-to-duty rates (around 95% for mostly concussion-related injuries, often within hours or days).

The Pentagon and Army have maintained that appropriate care was provided and that conference discussions focused on lessons learned rather than assessing ongoing operations.

The Inspector General report notes adaptations were made as threats emerged.

These reports align with longer-standing concerns about military medical readiness (e.g., peacetime training gaps, budget pressures, and the challenge of preparing for contested environments with delayed evacuation, as seen in discussions of Ukraine or potential peer conflicts).

The system excelled in relatively permissive air environments with rapid helicopter access and forward hospitals; the current fight involves persistent aerial threats that complicate both medical assets and logistics.

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