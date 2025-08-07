By Michael Baxter

August 7, 2025

United States Special Forces are among the law enforcement bodies searching for renegade Texas legislators, all Democrats, who fled the state last weekend to avoid being present at a special legislative session on Monday morning, their absence blocking a quorum to advance redistricting.

Republicans say Texas’s recent population surge mandates redrawing congressional lines, whereas Democrats are accusing their opponents of illegal gerrymandering–the manipulation of an electoral constituency so as to favor one class–to lessen the risk of Texas flipping Blue in 2026 and 2028.

Rather than attend the mandatory session, several Democratic lawmakers packed suitcases and fled the state, abandoning responsibilities and effectively abdicating their House seats.

Led by Rep. Gene Wu, a Chinaman of questionable US citizenship, they found sanctuary in Illinois and New York, among other liberal states, where Governors J.B. Pritzker and Kathy Hochul, respectively, have supplied them with armed security and lodging.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state would prosecute the cowardly Dems and that he has tasked the Texas Rangers Division with returning to Austin any Dems they find.

However, their jurisdiction is limited to the Lone Star State. Federal law enforcement, therefore, has joined the chase, reportedly after Texas Republicans asked the DOJ and FBI to help track the missing representatives.

Then, on Tuesday, the military entered the fray, with Special Forces detachments from Fort Bragg arriving in the Big Apple, the Windy City, and Los Angeles, White Hat sources told Real Raw News.

One source said President Donald J. Trump quietly authorized the deployment following a late-night call with Gov. Abbott on Monday after the latter labeled the missing lawmakers “fugitives.”

He added that Special Forces are operating independently of federal law enforcement—a parallel manhunt.

“US Special Operations Forces are pursuing their own leads,” our source said.

“If they catch the traitors, they can only ‘detain’ them and hand them off to the FBI or US Marshals. I’d rather see JAG prosecute them, I mean, they’d handle it more efficiently, but we follow orders. I can say Special Forces is working a few leads, though one was a bust.”

When a fake bomb threat forced staff and guests to evacuate the Q Center hotel and conference grounds in St. Charles, Illinois, where several renegade Dems were allegedly holing up, on Wednesday afternoon, Special Forces were already there surveilling the area for treacherous Democrats.

Amid the pandemonium, they spotted two men who looked strikingly like Wu and Rep. Al Green, but upon closer inspection, Special Forces realized that they were observing decoys—impostors wearing hairpieces, cosmetics, and lifelike masks.

“The old Deep State body double trick,” our source said.

Asked whether Special Forces made the bomb threat to draw everyone out of the building, he answered sternly, “No, that was a coincidence. We now think they might be hiding in Pritzker’s mansion or in secure, guarded safehouses. Their apprehension is imminent, either by Special Forces or the FBI.”