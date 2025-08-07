Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
1m

Democrats have no problem standing in the streets wishing Americans harm. Open borders to allow murderers in to kill our children. The bleeding heart syndrome is over. They hate this country and citizens, oh well all fair in love and war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
1h

Is it bad asking the military to shoot to kill these Demonrats if they resist? Or would a vertical butt stroke (military terminology) be more appropriate? FAFO DEMONRATS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture