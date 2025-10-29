Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Military Ramps Up Efforts to Put Down Possible Food Stamp Riots on November 1

Active-duty troops are undergoing rapid deployment drills. These exercises simulate urban warfare scenarios, including crowd control in riot-prone areas like food distribution centers and supermarkets

https://open.substack.com/pub/tuzarapost/p/military-ramps-up-efforts-to-put

JOE TUZARA MD at TUZARAPOST 2025.10.29

https://substack.com/@arutzshevatuzarapost

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture