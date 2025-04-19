By Ethan White

April 19, 2025

Everything we were told was a lie. The 2020 election wasn’t just stolen—it was hijacked by foreign intelligence agencies, embedded traitors in the CIA, and globalist operatives who used cyberweapons to take control of America’s voting infrastructure and install a regime that serves Beijing, Brussels, and BlackRock—not the American people.

On April 17, 2025, President Donald J. Trump made it clear: the gloves are off, the final phase of the counteroffensive has begun, and the entire Deep State apparatus is being exposed for what it is—a domestic enemy.

This is not political theater.

This is a military-grade, intelligence-led national security operation to take down the most complex and well-financed election manipulation scheme in modern history.

As of today, President Trump has consolidated full operational authority through a combination of Executive Orders, Department of Defense oversight, and intelligence agency cooperation, now led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a key patriot in the fight to restore the republic.

Tulsi Gabbard Confirms the Intel War Has Gone Kinetic

On April 11, Gabbard stood beside President Trump during a high-security Cabinet broadcast and confirmed what insiders have been leaking for months:

U.S. elections have been under cyberattack by foreign and domestic actors for years, and the 2020 election was the most penetrated digital warfare operation ever conducted against the American people.

No more speculation. No more denials.

She laid out direct evidence of exploit-ready backdoors in election software, algorithms embedded inside state-level voter registration systems that allowed votes to be pre-programmed, transferred, and overwritten.

These tools were not built in a garage.

They were military-grade cyberweapons, most likely authored or repurposed by rogue elements of the CIA under the late John Brennan and coordinated through international assets linked to MI6, Chinese MSS, and a network of private intelligence contractors operating under diplomatic cover.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

These tools didn’t just flip votes. They fabricated entire digital identities, cast votes through cloned credentials, and deleted the forensic evidence afterward.

This is why multiple state voter rolls now show phantom voters who “voted” and then mysteriously vanished from all traceable records.

Trump’s Executive Order Strike Back: The April Orders That Changed Everything

On March 24, President Trump issued the first strike: the Executive Order Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.

But that wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It was a direct invocation of wartime powers granted under Article II of the Constitution, framing election fraud as a foreign-coordinated act of war—not merely a civil matter.

By April 4, NSA Director Timothy Haugh and Deputy Director Wendy Noble were abruptly fired.

Gen. Tim Haugh, who oversaw US Cyber Command (not to be confused with US Army Cyber Command), was fired on Wednesday evening and subsequently arrested at his D.C. residence a few hours later.

Sources now confirm this purge came after a sealed intelligence report linked their internal operations to the unauthorized data-sharing with foreign contractors, suspected of feeding state election data directly into a covert AI-powered analytics platform based out of Germany and connected to NATO-linked data centers in Brussels.

The same week, President Trump signed a classified annex ordering military audits of all election software vendors, and froze federal contracts with any private contractor involved in Dominion, ES&S, Smartmatic, or other known compromised entities.

Quietly, unmarked federal task forces have begun seizing servers across key battleground states—including Maricopa County, Fulton County, and Wayne County—under emergency cyberwarfare protocols.

The CIA’s Domestic War: Treason in Broad Daylight

Let’s stop pretending.

The CIA has operated on U.S. soil for years under the pretense of “national security,” when in fact, they were preparing the tools to overthrow the duly elected president.

The late CIA Director Brennan and Clapper, long believed to be architects of foreign coups, were planning one here at home.

Evidence now points to the use of tools derived from the CIA’s own “Vault 7” cyber arsenal, leaked in 2017 and confirmed authentic by WikiLeaks.

Obama's CIA Hacked Phones and TVs and Turned Them into Spy Devices. Edward Snowden Reacts to WikiLeaks' Vault 7 Dump, Calls CIA Documents 'Authentic'.

These include malware packages designed to spoof IPs, erase digital footprints, and manipulate firmware on hard drives—exactly the kind of tools that would allow votes to be altered on Dominion and ES&S machines without leaving behind a traceable signature.

Why was Brennan never prosecuted? Why did Clapper lie under oath and walk free? Because the DOJ under Obama and Pedophile Biden was fully compromised, and the FBI had been repurposed into a counter-patriot enforcement arm.

That ends now.

President Trump’s current Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has already initiated a full-spectrum investigation into the CISA collusion network—including the censorship operations run in coordination with Silicon Valley and DHS assets during and after the 2020 election.

On April 9, President Trump formally revoked Chris Krebs’s clearance, accusing him of treasonous suppression of evidence and facilitating cover-ups of foreign cyber operations targeting American vote infrastructure.

Trump’s Plan: Lock It Down, Clean It Out, Prosecute the Traitors

Now that the election sabotage has been declared a national security emergency, President Trump is taking the next steps:

Military impoundment of all election servers in all 50 states.

Digital audits of SBOE databases for algorithmic tampering and voter cloning.

A multi-agency Special Prosecutor team to investigate treason and espionage.

Grand jury convenings with sealed indictments targeting federal officials involved in the 2020 and 2024 manipulations.

The federal intelligence community is now fully under Trump-loyal leadership.

The NSA reports directly to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and DNI Gabbard has the green light to interrogate the full 17-agency IC network, including the CIA’s black budget operations, which are now under federal review for election-related subversion.

What Comes Next: Tribunals, Mass Arrests, and Treason Charges

The stage is set. Every move has been calculated.

President Trump has warned repeatedly: “The 2020 election was rigged, and we’re going to prove it.”

Now, with digital proof in hand, military control of the vote systems, and the intelligence community realigned, he’s preparing to do exactly that.

There are confirmed rumblings of sealed indictments moving through the system—names linked to Obama’s White House, Biden’s senior staff, CIA liaisons, Big Tech censorship architects, and even international agents who conspired with domestic collaborators.

The crime? HIGH TREASON.

Sources close to GodsFiveStones.com confirm that GITMO has undergone rapid infrastructure expansion over the past 30 days, including the construction of long-term military tribunal facilities, an unmistakable sign that military justice is about to begin.

Ticktin Law Group, now coordinating directly with the White House and Gabbard’s team, has gathered unassailable evidence—network logs, device IDs, digital certificates, and cryptographic fingerprints—proving foreign access into state election systems in real-time.

These systems weren’t just insecure—they were deliberately configured to allow access, and the authorization came from the highest levels of the intelligence community.

April 17, 2025: This Is It

April 17, marks the activation point. Everything is in place.

President Trump has the authority. The intelligence is locked. The military is in control of the cyber grid. The fraud is proven.

The corrupt machine that installed fake Biden through deception and treachery is collapsing.

What we are witnessing is the greatest takedown of a domestic and foreign hybrid war operation in history, executed by a president who never conceded, never surrendered, and never stopped fighting.

And he’s not finished yet. The final act is coming. And when it does—names will be exposed, arrests will be made, and justice will be delivered.

No more delays. No more denials. It’s happening.

READ MORE:

The Steal is Real

Insider: Alex Soros Has Secret ‘Back Door’ Access To 23K Voting Machines

Russian President Vladimir Putin Releases 4,000 Page Report Exposing How Elites Have Rigged 2024 US Election

Breaking News: President Trump to Initiate Military Tribunals Against His Enemies!

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.