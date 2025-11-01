By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 1, 2025

General Thomas Bussiere, the former commander of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, was arrested late last night on charges of treason.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) carried out the arrest at Bussiere’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

Bussiere, a decorated officer, had led Global Strike Command from 2022 until his retirement earlier this month.

He retired saying he could no longer endorse President Trumps “war of terror on American citizens,” “destructive tariffs,” and “quest for global supremacy.”

A career officer, he attended St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont (1981) and was commissioned in 1985 through ROTC at Norwich University.

Bussiere previously served as Commander, U.S. Northern Command, Alaskan Command. At Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, Bussiere oversaw two prongs—ICMBs and nuclear bombers—of our nation’s nuclear triad. He was in the atomic loop.

According to our source, Bussiere, on September 3, told a subordinate he wished he could drop nukes on the White House and every MAGA city in the United States.

He also said that Thomas Michael Crooks should’ve hit President Trump’s forehead instead of his ear. “I can probably find a way to put missiles where I want them to go,” the maniac allegedly told his junior.

Discretion wasn’t Bussiere’s strong suit; he confided in the wrong person.

His underling, a patriot, informed War Secretary Pete Hegseth of Bussiere’s unpatriotic, inflammatory comments.

A terse phone call between Hegseth and Bussiere took place the next day, and the latter admitted he clamored for President Trump’s and MAGA’s demise.

Hegseth, our source said, gave Bussiere an ultimatum: retire gracefully or be fired and lose all benefits.

Bussiere, our source said, erupted in anger, claiming his constitutional right to free speech was being infringed upon.

“One way or the other, you’re out,” Hegseth told him. “You choose, or I’ll choose for you, you coward.”

On September 30, Bussiere, 62, retired, citing personal reasons.

He probably expected to enjoy his remaining years barbequing in his backyard and sitting in the sunroom writing memoirs about how much he loathed President Trump.

But last night, he got a rude surprise when AFOSI investigators hammered fists on his front door and told him they had a warrant for his arrest.

“He wouldn’t open up,” our source said, “so exigent circumstances prevailed.”

AFOSI personnel, he added, shattered the door and charged inside, confronting an incensed Bussiere who insisted he had done nothing wrong.

When told he’d be taken to GITMO for a military tribunal, a frenetic Bussiere bum-rushed an officer, tackling him to the floor. But he fell unconscious after multiple Taser darts struck his back.

In closing, we asked our source why Bussiere was Tased and arrested for hate speech.

“It’s more than that. A lot more was found after he retired, and I’m sure that evidence will be shown at his tribunal.”