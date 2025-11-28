By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 29, 2025

A tense feud has erupted between the Department of War and the Justice Department over who should take custody of murderer Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghani who ambushed two National Guardsmen in D.C.

Lakanwal, a radical Islamic Muslim, among 8,000 other Afghanis, was allowed into the United States in 2021 after participating in a CIA-backed program that had him working alongside US Special Forces soldiers in Afghanistan ahead of the criminal Biden regime’s botched withdrawal from the war-torn country.

How he was vetted and what precise role he served are unclear; one West Wing source told Real Raw News Lakanwal was a “freedom fighter” with the CIA’s “Zero Unit,” while a second source said he was a translator.

Regardless, his cooperation earned him asylum and temporary citizen status in the US. He was reportedly still waiting to receive his Green Card when he shot the Guardsmen.

Armed with a .357 Magnum, Lakanwal emptied the cylinder into Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Seargant Andrew Wolfe.

Tragically, Spec. Beckstrom, 20, died yesterday evening; Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Lakanwal did not escape the encounter unscathed. A nearby Capital police officer shot and wounded the Jihadi, who should’ve been left to bleed out, but was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Preceding his surgery, Judge Advocate General David Bligh informed both the Department of Justice and the D.C. district attorney’s office that they should defer Lakenwal’s fate to JAG since the victims were members of the United States Armed Forces.

As it’s a holiday weekend, Major General Bligh was unable to reach AG Bondi and D.C. DA Jeanine Pierro directly, so he left messages with their offices.

“General Bligh doesn’t want that Muslim bastard caught up in bureaucratic red tape, defended by some liberal lawyer who’ll request postponement and postponement and maybe face trial two years down the road. We want him now, at GITMO, to stand before the same military tribunal so many of his fellow jihadists did in the past. Our trials don’t last days, weeks, or months, or years; If he’s guilty, and that’s already obvious, he’ll be convicted Day One and sentenced to hang, the fucking bastard. He murdered our own, and should be ours,” our source said.

But assistant DA for the District of Columbia Roslyn Groce, who fielded Gen. Bligh’s call, allegedly told the general he had no authority over Lakanwal because he was a civilian.

Deputy AG for Civil Rights, whom Pam Bondi had sworn in on April 7, conveyed a similar message, telling General Bligh that he ought to speak to President Trump or War Secretary Pete Hegseth if he had issues with Lakanwal’s detainment.

“General Bligh will talk to POTUS Monday,” our source said.

“The DOJ won’t get his motive or confession, but we can. We’ll waterboard the fucker and cut off his fingers and toes until he talks.”