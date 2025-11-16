By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 16, 2025

The military and the FBI this week thwarted domestic terrorists who had hoped to free illegal aliens from a colossal, fortified ICE facility in California, Real Raw News has learned.

California’s largest internment center sits in the Mojave Desert, 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, and can house 2,500 detainees, though, according to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, it currently holds one-third of that number.

The facility, run by CoreCivic, a private security company, has become a source of contention between the administration and activists, claiming that staff dehumanize detainees.

A recent federal class-action lawsuit against DHS alleges inmates are denied medicine, healthcare, phone calls to family and lawyers, and nourishment, and are kept in frigid cells with no toilets and humming fluorescent lights shining down on them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The DHS has called the allegations “baseless.”

Nonetheless, the purportedly decrepit living conditions spurred a consortium of ANTIFA-aligned activists into thinking they could stage an Old West-style jailbreak and free detainees from bondage.

ANTIFA protesters have never been the brightest bulbs in the box.

As we’ve reported previously, both White Hats and the FBI have clandestinely infiltrated ANTIA cells in the United States.

They have insinuated themselves into ANTIFA’s ecosystem, attending regional meetings at which ANTIFA insurgents discussed curtailing ICE’s deportation efforts.

At some meetings, ANTIFA leaders sound like sonorous, fiery preachers, but instead of telling their congregations to worship Christ Our Lord, they beseech them to unleash the dogs of war against President Trump, Kristi Noem, and ICE.

On November 4, undercover White Hats attended an ANTIFA meeting in San Bernardino, California.

The keynote speaker was Wilmar Schmidt, a German citizen with ties to Antifa Ost, a Germany-based ANTIFA cell which President Trump has designated as global terrorists.

Schmidt, standing behind a podium, told his adherents the time had come to storm the ICE facility to liberate victims of “Trump’s masked Gestapo.”

And while Schmidt was an eloquent and charismatic orator, the 27 insurgents—counting the four White Hats in the audience—doubted they could commandeer a federal penitentiary guarded by dozens or even a hundred-armed security contractors.

At that point, Schmidt opened a rectangular wooden crate at his feet, and from it lifted a CAR-15 XM177 rifle fitted with optics and a suppressor.

“This is how,” Schmidt said, his fingers clenched around the rifle’s guardrail, his arm thrusting it in the air. “We have many of these; pacifism ends today.”

The thunderous crowd leaped to their feet and cheered.

The White Hats joined the revelry to avoid suspicion. “Fuck ICE,” the crowd chanted.

Schmidt said he’d be receiving a shipment of 60 additional rifles and boxes of ammunition the next day. He had blueprints of the ICE building and pointed at what he called “vulnerabilities.”

“Some of us will not survive,” Schmidt admitted, “but our deeds will echo in eternity.”

As the meeting ended, Schmidt instructed everyone to report back in 24 hours to collect their weapons and ammunition.

White Hats, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told RRN, supplied the FBI with video footage of the meeting and asked FBI Associate Deputy Director William Rivers if the feds wished to contribute to the operation.

“I’m not bashing the feds,” our source said, “but Rivers said the FBI was too tied up in other stuff to send any appreciable manpower. He assigned four special agents to help us.”

The following day, US Marines and the four FBI agents raided the meeting house, arresting Schmidt and seven of his associates and seizing the weapons cache, a sizable armory of carbines, 47 handguns, 17 shotguns, and five Russian RPG-7 shoulder-fired rocket launchers.

Our source said White Hats know the identities of and are pursuing the other Antifa Ort members, as well as investigating who funded them and supplied the ordnance.