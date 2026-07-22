By American Heart Association

July 22, 2026

Diabetes and kidney disease are major risk factors for heart disease, yet many cases are undiagnosed.

In addition, a consumer survey done last fall suggests that most people don’t realize that their heart, kidney and metabolic health (how the body creates, uses and stores energy) are connected.

About 9 in 10 haven’t heard of a condition that affects nearly 90% of U.S. adults

American Heart Association survey finds most U.S. adults haven’t heard of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome but want to learn more

According to the American Heart Association’s new 2026 statistics update, almost 1 in 4 U.S. adults with diabetes are unaware they have it.

In addition, Centers for Disease Control data report that as many as 9 in 10 adults with chronic kidney disease do not know they have it.

Because heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes are closely linked, having one condition often increases the likelihood of developing the others.

This is largely due to shared risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess weight and reduced kidney function.

The Association’s statistics report indicates that screening for kidney disease in particular could be improved, as two-thirds of patients with high blood pressure or diabetes are not aware that they also have kidney disease due to lack of uACR testing, a urine test for kidney function.

For people with diabetes or high blood pressure, two screening tests for kidney health are suggested: the uACR urine test and eGFR blood test.

Each measures different aspects of kidney health and function.

“We are encouraging people to become aware of the connection between conditions so they and their health care team can think about their overall health beyond individual conditions,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association.

“Understanding the connection helps you better prevent complications through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment.”

The medical term for the connection between heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes is cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM syndrome.

The biggest health threats from CKM syndrome are disability and death from heart disease and stroke, which make up the “cardiovascular” part of CKM.

The “metabolic” part of CKM syndrome includes diabetes and obesity.

Kidney disease is closely linked with both metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

Rosen emphasizes that regular screening of your cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health can catch problems early, as approximately 80% of heart attacks and strokes are preventable, according to the American Heart Association.

In addition, risk factors often develop slowly, with few or no symptoms at first.

“Due to the current risk factor rates, everyone could benefit from being screened this way,” she adds. Rosen is executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health in New York City.

The Association’s 2026 statistics report shows that about half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, about 1 in 3 has high total cholesterol, more than half have prediabetes or diabetes, over half have a high waist circumference, and about 1 in 7 has kidney disease.

Screening for CKM syndrome may include the following tests:

A healthcare professional can put results from these tests into the PREVENT online calculator to estimate your individual risk for cardiovascular disease over the next 10 or 30 years.

CKM syndrome is preventable and treatable. Healthy habits like those in Life’s Essential 8 and evidence-based treatments can improve multiple health conditions together.

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on changing the future of health for all, has championed better heart and brain health for more than 100 years.

The Association’s Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health Initiative is a specific effort to raise awareness of the connections between CKM syndrome conditions and improve diagnosis rates, helping people to be more aware of their risk.

The initiative, supported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita, is enrolling 150 health care sites across 15 U.S. regions to participate in learning and sharing best practices for interdisciplinary care of CKM syndrome.

It is expected to impact the care of more than a quarter-million patients.

The Association receives more than 85% of its revenue from sources other than corporations. These sources include contributions from individuals, foundations and estates, as well as investment earnings and revenue from the sale of our educational materials.

Corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations to the Association.

The Association has strict policies to prevent any donations from influencing its science content and policy positions. Overall financial information is available here.

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BOTTOMLINE

The American Heart Association (AHA) news release highlights how major drivers of heart disease and stroke often originate outside the heart itself—in metabolic issues like diabetes and in kidney disease.

These are tightly interconnected through cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

CKM syndrome describes the overlap and vicious cycle between:

Cardiovascular disease (heart and blood vessel problems)

Kidney disease (chronic kidney disease or CKD)

Metabolic dysfunction (diabetes, obesity, high blood sugar, abnormal lipids)

Having one condition raises the risk of developing the others.

Shared factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess weight (especially abdominal fat), and reduced kidney function.

Inflammation, insulin resistance, vascular damage, and fluid/pressure imbalances link them all.

Stages of CKM Health (Simplified)CKM is staged from 0 (no risk factors) to 4 (clinical cardiovascular disease present), with earlier stages focused on metabolic and kidney abnormalities before heart damage becomes obvious.

Lifestyle is powerful — About 80% of heart attacks and strokes are preventable.

Focus on the AHA’s Life’s Essential 8:

Eat better Be more active Quit tobacco/nicotine Get healthy sleep Manage weight Control cholesterol Manage blood sugar Manage blood pressure

These changes (plus medications when needed, like statins, blood pressure drugs, SGLT2 inhibitors, or GLP-1s) can improve multiple conditions at once because of the interconnections.

Bottom Line

Heart disease risk isn’t just about the heart—it’s a whole-body issue. Diabetes and kidney problems silently accelerate heart damage for millions who don’t know they have them.

Awareness + early screening + action (lifestyle + medical care) can dramatically lower your risk.

If you haven’t had recent checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and kidney function, schedule them.

Mention CKM syndrome or these connections to your healthcare provider—they’re increasingly recognized in guidelines.

Always discuss personal health concerns with your doctor for tailored advice. Small steps today can protect your heart for decades.

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