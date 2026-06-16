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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Here's your answer. It runs on a frequency nearly identical to the 5G grid. It is also intentional:

65KHz Wave (Audio Spotlight) Can Beam Voices Into Your Head, No Really: https://old.bitchute.com/video/48De9WgYEGen [3mins]

If you're a targeted individual, you know all aboit this.

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