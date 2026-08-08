Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sicasevilis's avatar
Sicasevilis
4m

why are you posting real raw news? on the real raw news website it plainly states that it is SATIRE

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture