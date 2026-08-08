By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 8, 2026

When a CIA agent tasked with installing a listening device at the home of a high-ranking Cuban army officer vanished without a trace, President Trump called in the professionals: He dispatched a Navy SEAL team stationed at GITMO to locate and recover the wayward agent.

A week earlier, the US intelligence apparatus heard through the grapevine that a bevy of Cuban Revolutionary Army officers and Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Álvaro López Miera were planning to meet at an officer’s home (we were asked not to name the officer in question) to discuss contingencies in case President Trump tried to repeat what the US military and federal forces pulled off in Venezuela—abducting Nicolás Maduro from his bedroom in the dead of night.

That mission’s success, a White Hat source told Real Raw News, panicked Cuba’s government because President Trump had repeatedly said “Cuba is next,” “We’re taking Cuba,” “I do believe I’ll be the honor of, having the honor of taking Cuba… That’s a big honor,” and “Cuba is ready to fall…it may not be a friendly takeover.”

Had President Trump not abducted Maduro, our source noted, Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, probably would’ve dismissed his threats against Cuba as bluster and braggadocio.

But Díaz-Canel’s opinion shifted dramatically after he saw video footage of Maduro being dragged into a Manhattan federal courtroom,

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back., Miguel Díaz-Canel tripled the number of guards at his Havana mansion, started to employ body doubles, and moved around a lot—never sleeping at the same place more than two consecutive nights,” our source said.

In late July, Miguel Díaz-Canel reportedly convened a meeting at which he instructed military and Milita commanders to devise plans to safeguard him from a potential US military assault and to repel US forces on Cuban soil.

On July 28, the CIA intercepted an unencrypted conference call between Minister Álvaro López Miera and a half dozen bloodthirsty Cuban officers.

They had agreed to meet at one officer’s home on August 1 to discuss ways of thwarting President Trump’s “foreign interments polices.”

The CIA, in its infinite wisdom, figured it would be a good idea to send a solo agent to plant an eavesdropping device at the officer’s residence in advance of the meeting.

That agent arrived at GITMO on July 29 and, a day later, left through the Naval Station’s northeast gate disguised as a plantation worker.

The agent, our source said, had a radio and orders to check in once he reached the officer’s home on August 2.

That check-in never came, nor did three subsequent scheduled contacts.

Other CIA officers at GITMO, our source said, began concocting both plausible and implausible reasons for the agent’s radio silence. Was he a traitor?

Had he defected to Cuba? Or was he caught, captured, or killed?

Per our source, CIA Director John Ratcliffe wanted to send more CIA agents to investigate the agent’s unexplained disappearance.

Still, President Trump, a 5D chess player and master tactician, shot down Ratcliffe’s suggestion in favor of deploying GITMO military assets to ascertain the agent’s fate.

On August 4, US Navy SEALs followed the missing agent’s footsteps from GITMO to Havana and from there to a sugarcane field in Villa Clara, where they found his torso and severed head in an irrigation ditch.

A Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion fitted with long-range fuel tanks, our source said, extracted the SEALs and the slain agent back to GITMO.

The agent was murdered, our source said in closing, before he had a chance to plant the surveillance device.

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