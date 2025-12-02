By Cristina Laila

December 2, 2025

The Trump Administration on Monday fired eight immigration judges in New York City.

A fired immigration judge described the firings as a “Monday afternoon massacre.”

“The court has been eviscerated,” Olivia Cassin, another immigration judge who was fired in November told The New York Times. “It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre.”

The New York Times reported:

More than 100 immigration judges have been fired or resigned since President Trump took office this year.

In July, 20 immigration judges were fired.

A few of the federal immigration judges recently fired by the Trump Administration over e-mail lashed out at President Trump in an interview with CBS Evening News.

Three of the fired judges – George Pappas, Jennifer Peyton and Carla Espinoza – spoke to CBS about their terminations. The disgruntled judges claimed they were politically pressured by the Trump Administration to grant motions to dismiss cases.

“It was arbitrary, unfair,” George Pappas told CBS News of his abrupt firing. “And it’s an attack on the rule of law. It’s an attack on judges.”

“My email was three sentences,” Jennifer Peyton whined. “I had no cause. I had no explanation.”

“We as judges, were in fear, we were concerned,” Carla Espinoza said. “That makes it very difficult to be impartial. We were not succumbing to that pressure but it does feel like pressure.”

Payton whined that once the illegal alien left the courtroom, ICE would handcuff them and whisk them away.

WATCH: CBS Evening News on X: “Former immigration judges are speaking out after sudden firings by the Trump administration, alleging political pressure and threats to due process in an already overwhelmed court system. CBS News’ @MauriceDuboisTV sat down with three judges who were terminated in July by email. https://t.co/4JMjZEpNxj” / X

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration fired eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday, December 1, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to overhaul the immigration court system.

The dismissals targeted judges perceived as lenient on asylum claims and other immigration matters, according to reports.

This event is the latest in a series of purges that began shortly after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, with over 100 immigration judges either fired or leaving their positions amid pressure from the Department of Justice.

Immigration judges are employees of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) under the DOJ, not independent federal judges, which allows the administration significant leeway in personnel decisions.

The firings align with Trump’s campaign promises to accelerate deportations and crack down on what he has called “activist” or “woke” judges who grant high rates of asylum or delay removal proceedings.

The backlog of cases has grown, with wait times for hearings potentially extending to 4.5 years due to prior unprocessed applications and reduced staffing.

There are about 600 immigration judges nationwide, according to federal officials. Before Monday, about 90 immigration judges had been fired this year across the United States, six in New York City.

