By U.S. Marshals Service

August 13, 2026

The U.S. Marshals Service District (USMS) of Massachusetts, together with the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) and Boston Police Department (BPD), today announced the successful conclusion of “Operation Yellow Card,” a coordinated multi-agency initiative that resulted in the safe recovery of 48 endangered missing children from Massachusetts, while generating investigations involving kidnapping, child exploitation, human trafficking, and related criminal offenses.

Conducted in connection to the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, Operation Yellow Card was launched to identify, locate, and safely recover endangered missing children who were at heightened risk of human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, violence, and other forms of victimization during one of the largest international events ever hosted in Massachusetts.

The recovered children ranged in age from 12 to 17, and several of the children were located outside of Massachusetts after investigators tracked leads across the country and to multiple states.

The operation leveraged the specialized authorities granted to the U.S. Marshals Service under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, while bringing together local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in a unified effort to protect children throughout the Commonwealth.

In addition to recovering endangered missing children, investigators developed intelligence and initiated related criminal investigations.

The success of Operation Yellow Card was made possible through the exceptional collaboration of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

While the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts led the operation under its statutory authority, every participating agency played an indispensable role in locating endangered children, protecting vulnerable youth, and ensuring the operation’s success.

The success would not have been possible without the extraordinary professionalism and unwavering commitment of the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department, whose expertise, dedication, and compassion were instrumental in safely recovering the 48 missing children and reuniting them with their families or connecting them with appropriate child welfare and victim services.

This joint effort demonstrates what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies operate as one team with a shared commitment to protecting our most vulnerable.

“Every one of the 48 recoveries represents a child whose future has been changed and a family that has been given hope. Protecting vulnerable children is among the most important missions entrusted to the U.S. Marshals Service. Every successful recovery reflects the dedication of experienced investigators and trusted law enforcement partners working together to locate endangered children and protect them from exploitation and victimization. There is no greater measure of success than knowing that 48 children who were once missing are now safe because dedicated law enforcement professionals refused to stop searching for them,” said Dennis Matulewicz, (A) United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts.

“Every missing child we locate and recover is a young person given a greater opportunity to find safety, stability, and the support they need to move forward free from victimization and exploitation. Every child deserves that chance. Protecting our most vulnerable young people is at the heart of the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit’s mission, and the dedicated men and women of that unit are proud to carry out that work alongside our local and federal law enforcement partners,” said Colonel Geoffrey Noble of the Massachusetts State Police.

“The Boston Police Department is here to serve and protect people of all ages. We want this collaborative operation to send a clear message. If you commit these horrific and targeted crimes, we will work tirelessly to hold you accountable. This investigation resulted in these young survivors returning to their loved ones. We are grateful and proud to work with our state and federal partners to ensure these survivors are not forgotten. This important work was done surrounding the World Cup events, but it continues year-round for our detectives alongside our law enforcement partners,” said Commissioner Michael A. Cox, Boston Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service extends its sincere appreciation to the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, Boston Police Department Human Trafficking Unit, Essex, Plymouth, and Suffolk District Attorneys’ Offices, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Massachusetts Department of Children & Families, Massachusetts Department of Youth Services, Boston Family Justice Center, Massachusetts Office of the Commissioner of Probation Interstate Compact Unit, victim service providers, and all participating agencies whose collaboration made this operation a success.

Building upon the U.S. Marshals Service’s nationally recognized Missing Child Program, which has helped recover thousands of endangered missing children across the United States since 2015, Operation Yellow Card demonstrates the extraordinary results that can be achieved when local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies unite behind the common mission to protect children.

Although Operation Yellow Card has concluded, the U.S. Marshals Service’s commitment to recovering endangered missing children continues.

Protecting vulnerable youth remains one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s highest priorities, and we will continue working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to locate missing children, combat exploitation, and safeguard those most at risk.

The U.S. Marshals Service encourages anyone with information regarding missing or exploited children to immediately contact local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

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BOTTOMLINE

A multi-agency effort led by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) District of Massachusetts, concluded as “Operation Yellow Card,” safely recovered 48 endangered missing children (ages 12–17) from Massachusetts.

The operation was aimed to identify, locate, and recover children at heightened risk of human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, violence, and other victimization amid the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament event.

Several of the children were found outside Massachusetts after leads were tracked across multiple states.

An earlier phase of the same operation (announced in June 2026) had already recovered 35 high-risk missing children from Massachusetts (some located as far as Georgia and Texas), with the full effort running from around April through the tournament period.

This aligns with the USMS Missing Child Program’s broader record of assisting in the recovery of thousands of endangered missing children nationwide since 2015.

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