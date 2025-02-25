By Lance D Johnson

Three politicians in a small municipality near Philadelphia were indicted this week on charges they tried to fraudulently win the mayoral race in 2021 by producing about three dozen false mail-in ballots.

In a stunning turn of events, three Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have been indicted on federal charges of election fraud, exposing a brazen scheme to manipulate voter rolls and undermine the democratic process.

The case, which centers on Millbourne Borough Council members Md Nurul Hasan, Md Munsur Ali, and former Council Member Md Rafikul Islam, marks a rare but significant moment of accountability for election fraud — a crime Democrats have long dismissed as a myth while persecuting Republicans for daring to question the integrity of U.S. elections.

According to federal prosecutors, the three men—all of Bangladeshi origin—used an online voter registration portal to inflate the voter rolls in an effort to win borough council seats during a 2021 local primary election.

Both Hasan and Islam were unsuccessful, losing their primary races.

Subsequently, Hasan would go on to win a council seat during the 2023 election.

The charges, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, allege that the trio conspired to illegally inflate voter rolls using an online registration portal ahead of the 2021 local primary election.

Their alleged goal? To secure victories in a borough where party loyalty is so lopsided that winning the primary virtually guarantees a general election win.

This case is not just about three individuals; it is a microcosm of a broader issue that has plagued American elections for years: the systemic manipulation of voter rolls, particularly in small, tightly-knit communities where oversight is minimal and partisan loyalties run deep.

How three Democrats rigged the system

According to federal prosecutors, Hasan, Ali and Islam used an online voter registration portal to add fraudulent voters to the rolls, a move designed to tip the scales in their favor during the 2021 primary election.

The charges include conspiracy, 16 counts each of providing false information in voter registration, fraudulent voter registration, and aiding and abetting.

Millbourne, a borough of just over 1,000 residents, is a Democratic stronghold where nearly two-thirds of the population is of South Asian descent, and 63.8% are foreign-born.

In such a small community, even a handful of fraudulent votes can swing an election.

Hasan and Islam initially lost their primary races in 2021, but Hasan later secured a council seat in the 2023 election. The timing of the alleged fraud raises questions about whether similar tactics were employed in subsequent elections.

A pattern of election fraud in ethnic communities

Democrats’ hypocrisy on election integrity

For years, Democrats have gaslighted the American public, dismissing concerns about election fraud as baseless conspiracy theories while aggressively prosecuting Republicans who dared to question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

This case in Pennsylvania is a stark reminder that election fraud is not only real but also bipartisan — though one side has gone to great lengths to deny its existence.

The charges against Hasan, Ali, and Islam are a welcome step toward restoring accountability in the electoral process.

They serve as a warning to Democrats who have long turned a blind eye to election fraud within their own ranks: The rule of law will prevail, and no one is above scrutiny.

The Millbourne case is more than just a local scandal; it is a microcosm of the broader challenges facing American democracy.

In an era of hyper-partisanship, where trust in institutions is eroding, ensuring the integrity of elections is more critical than ever.

