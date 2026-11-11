Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
2h

Who let them in? ... the same people who extort us pleebs for TRILLIONS, EVERY YEAR?

"Government is a disease, masquerading as its own cure." - Robert LeFevre

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