By Athena Dawson

November 7, 2026

President Donald Trump’s emergency plane, which was built to survive nuclear attacks, was seen flying across the U.S. on Thursday.

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, known as the “Doomsday Plane,” was seen soaring over the U.S. as it traveled east for an unknown reason after leaving its home base in Nebraska.

President Trump’s emergency aircraft was built as an airborne command center for the commander in chief and high-level U.S. leaders to direct U.S. forces during a national emergency.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft departing Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha and crossing the Midwest.

The base hosts a fleet of E-4B jets, which could mean that the aircraft is undergoing a routine drill.

According to the flight data, updates have shown the plane flying over northern Virginia, west of Washington, D.C., heading south.

The tracking images did not list a destination, and the route alone does not establish where the aircraft will land or why it was dispatched.

There hasn’t been any public statement about who is aboard the flight or why it is currently airborne. The Express U.S. reached out to the White House for comment.

Reports indicate that the aircraft is outfitted with a range of communications equipment, built to withstand electromagnetic pulses, and capable of refueling midair.

The planes can also refuel in the air and have remained airborne and operational for up to 35.4 hours.

Whenever the president is in the U.S., the plane is always ready to be deployed from the Air Force Base at a moment’s notice.

News of the flight came after President Trump renewed his threats to destroy Iran, this time floating fully obliterating the country, during a surprise press briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday.

While speaking to members of the press after declaring the Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument, President Trump said he’d “rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to. You’ll know soon enough.”

The commander in chief added that the military was building more weapons than it has ever built before, adding that forces are “locked and loaded if we have to do the rest of the Iran thing.”

According to President Trump, the U.S. had achieved tremendous success with its blockade and controlled the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed it would take Iran 25 years to rebuild.

READ MORE:

US Launches Nuclear Readiness Drills with ‘Doomsday Planes’ and Bombers Airborne Nationwide

US E-4B ‘doomsday plane’ makes unexpected flight to DC as President Trump weighs Iran strike

BOTTOMLINE

The aircraft activity refers to Global Thunder 27, a routine annual U.S. Strategic Command exercise, not an emergency response or preparation for imminent conflict.

Global Thunder 27 is US Strategic Command’s yearly nuclear command‑and‑control exercise, launched on October 22, 2026

Its purpose is to test coordination, communications, and readiness across the U.S. nuclear deterrent forces.

STRATCOM explicitly states that the drill “is not in response to actions by any nation, other actors or current world events”

The E‑6B Mercury airborne command‑and‑control planes and B‑52 bombers—are part of the exercise. STRATCOM warned that increased bomber and support aircraft flights may occur during the training period, as in previous years

These flights do not indicate nuclear weapons deployment or a raised alert level.

According to Ready.gov guidance cited in the results, no special preparations are required. Standard emergency advice remains unchanged: get inside, stay inside, stay tuned in the unlikely event of a real radiation emergency

The drills ensure that nuclear command systems remain reliable, and officials have repeatedly clarified that there is no new threat or escalation associated with these flights.

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