Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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Deb's avatar
Deb
2h

Paraguay just fell. All money's inacceble. Empty accounts now...

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
2h

Maybe they getting ready for something eh?..

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Ready for more?

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