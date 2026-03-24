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karun
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This is what Grok says:

**The Substack article "Mystery of Five Missing Scientists" (by Joe Tuzara, M.D., on tuzarapost.substack.com) appears to cover or expand on a recent Daily Mail story with the same headline, framing recent deaths and disappearances of U.S. scientists as a potential "chilling pattern" possibly tied to UFO/reverse-engineering secrets, advanced propulsion tech, or suppression of breakthrough research.**

The core **factual claims** about the five individuals, their backgrounds, timelines, and connections are accurate and corroborated by police reports, news outlets, and official records. However, the article's overarching narrative of a coordinated "mystery" or conspiracy (e.g., silencing experts with sensitive knowledge) is **speculative and unsubstantiated**. It relies on opinion from Rep. Tim Burchett (a known UFO/UAP advocate) and circumstantial links, with no evidence of foul play connecting the cases. Mainstream reporting treats them as separate incidents.

Here is a detailed, verified breakdown of the key claims:

### 1. **The Five Scientists and What Happened to Them**

The article identifies two missing and three deceased:

- **Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland (68)**: Missing since February 27, 2026, after leaving his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on foot around 11 a.m. He left behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices but took hiking boots, his wallet, and a .38-caliber revolver. His wife, Susan, reported no initial suspicion of foul play. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert; searches (with K-9s, drones, etc.) continue amid warm weather complicating efforts. This is fully confirmed.

- **Monica Jacinto Reza (60), NASA/aerospace engineer**: Missing since June 22, 2025, while hiking the Mount Waterman Trail in Angeles National Forest (Los Angeles County) with companions. She was last seen ~30 feet behind the group, smiling and waving; searches found no body. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) Homicide Bureau is investigating (detectives Rincon/Sanchez). A temporary Find a Grave memorial appeared days later claiming a "green burial" (implying a body), but it was removed and no body was ever recovered. Confirmed.

- **Nuno Loureiro (47), MIT physicist**: Shot at his Brookline, Massachusetts, home on December 15, 2025 (died December 16). The gunman was Claudio Neves Valente (a former Portuguese classmate), who later died by suicide. Loureiro was director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center; police reports detail the shooting in the foyer (multiple gunshot wounds). Not random—tied to a prior incident—but ruled a homicide. Confirmed.

- **Carl Grillmair (67), Caltech astrophysicist**: Fatally shot on his front porch in Llano, California (Antelope Valley), on February 16, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Freddy Snyder (29) and charged him with murder, carjacking, and burglary. Snyder had prior contact with the property. Grillmair’s death ruled a homicide by gunshot to the torso. Confirmed.

- **Jason Thomas (45), Novartis chemical biologist (assistant director)**: Went missing December 12, 2025, from Wakefield, Massachusetts. His body was recovered from Lake Quannapowitt on March 17, 2026. Clothing matched; preliminary identification confirmed. Wakefield Police and Middlesex DA: No foul play suspected (cause/manner pending autopsy). Family noted recent personal struggles (loss of both parents). Confirmed.

All timelines, locations, and circumstances match official/police records and multiple independent reports (CBS, LA Times, Guardian, NBC, etc.).

### 2. **Professional Backgrounds and the "Troubling Link" Between McCasland and Reza**

- Both worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). McCasland (former commander at Wright-Patterson AFB) oversaw Reza’s work on advanced materials. Reza co-invented **Mondaloy** (a real nickel-based superalloy family developed in the 1990s at Rocketdyne/Rockwell, later used in Air Force/NASA rocket engines for oxygen-rich/high-performance environments). She held roles at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and contributed to missile/rocket tech. Accurate.

- McCasland’s UFO ties: Real public association. He commanded Wright-Patterson (long rumored re: Roswell debris/Project Blue Book). His name appears in 2016 WikiLeaks Podesta emails via Tom DeLonge (To The Stars Academy), who claimed McCasland advised on UFO disclosure. Burchett has publicly called McCasland’s disappearance a "national security" issue involving nuclear secrets and alleged UFO tech. Accurate.

The "one troubling link" (shared AFRL work + speculative UFO/propulsion tech angles) is factual for these **two only**. The other three scientists worked in unrelated fields (fusion/plasma, exoplanets/dark matter, pharmaceutical chemical biology) with no documented overlap.

### 3. **Rep. Tim Burchett’s Statements and the "Pattern"**

Burchett (R-TN) is quoted accurately: He sees a pattern of "several others" disappearing "under suspicious circumstances," links some work to UFO/UAP theories, criticizes "alphabet agencies" for lack of help, and urges skepticism of government compartmentalization. He has made similar comments publicly (e.g., Newsmax). This is his opinion, not evidence.

No law enforcement or official investigation has linked the five cases. The deaths/disappearances span different states, methods, and motives (one confirmed targeted murder, one apparent random/prior-contact homicide, one non-suspicious recovery, two missing hikers).

### 4. **Speculative/Conspiracy Elements (e.g., Silencing, Free Energy/UFO Tech)**

- Claims that the scientists knew "too much" about UFO reverse-engineering, exotic materials, or breakthrough energy (fusion, etc.) and were targeted/fleeing: **Unsubstantiated**. These echo longstanding conspiracy tropes but lack supporting evidence here. Burchett speculates on UFO materials; others in intel have denied knowledge to him (consistent with compartmentalization). The article (and similar coverage) amplifies this without proof.

- Tuzara’s broader body of work (e.g., Epstein "killing free energy scientists") suggests the Substack leans heavily into such framing, but the specific claims here align with the verified facts above plus interpretation.

**Bottom line**: The article’s reporting on the individual incidents, names, dates, backgrounds, and McCasland-Reza professional/UFO-adjacent ties is **factually correct**. The "mystery" and implied conspiracy pattern is **not supported by evidence**—it is interpretive speculation promoted in UFO circles. These appear to be tragic, separate events coinciding in a short window, with no official indication of a larger plot. Ongoing investigations (missing persons cases) continue, but nothing links them beyond proximity in time and Burchett’s comments.

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