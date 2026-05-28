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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

BOLLOCKS... LIES... BEZOS is a Cunt.

NAZI NASA Propaganda...

Stupid... only stupid believe that shit.

FYI... I wrote this 6 years ago.

IF they plan a station or city on the Moon it will only be for Jews The super rich and other arseholes.

And they will go there because they initiated to poison the Atmosphere of our planet and try to control us with Robotics from the moon which actually is an ancient space station the Anunaki... = Jews came here with.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/klaus-schwab-darpa-harvard-elon-musk

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