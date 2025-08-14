By Joseph Lord

August 14, 2025

National Guard troops started arriving in Washington on Tuesday to begin enforcing President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the city’s law enforcement and security.

They’re part of an 800-member deployment ordered by the administration.

President Trump announced on Monday that he would activate the guard and take over the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, citing a crime emergency in the city.

Speaking ahead of the National Guard troops’ arrival, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the president’s emergency proclamation “is only the beginning.”

She said: “Over the course of the next month, the Trump administration will relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal in the district who breaks the law, undermines public safety, and endangers law-abiding Americans.”

Leavitt said Tuesday that the addition of National Guardsmen to the federalized D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) would assist to “end violent crime in our nation’s capital as part of the President’s massive law enforcement surge.”

Leavitt said that approximately 850 police officers “were surged” across the city on the evening of Aug. 11 ahead of the National Guard’s arrival.

They made nearly two dozen arrests.

The move is part of a push by the administration toward “beautification” of the capital city as well as the crackdown on crime.

“President Trump … is going to make our nation’s capital the most beautiful and safe city on Earth, just as he promised on the campaign trail,” Leavitt said.

On Aug. 10, President Trump condemned crime and homelessness in Washington, saying that if changes weren’t made to local policy, he would federalize policing in the city—some of his first hints of the planned policy.

In another post on Truth Social, President Trump shared several photos showing tents and garbage on the streets in areas around the capital, saying, “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.”

President Trump suggested that local policies be changed to allow criminal offenders as young as 14 to be tried as adults. Currently, the youngest a person can be charged as an adult in the federal district is 15 years old.

After his threats to federalize policing in the city, President Trump on Aug. 11 declared that a crime emergency existed in the district, and announced that he would take command of local police.

“Rising violence in the capital now urgently endangers public servants, citizens, and tourists, disrupts safe and secure transportation and the proper functioning of the Federal Government,” President Trump wrote.

He described Washington as being “overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs, and homeless people.”

To reinforce the message, the White House published graphics showing the city’s homicide rate at 27.54 per 100,000 in 2024, compared to a homicide rate of 15.1 per 100,000 in Bogotá, Colombia, during that same period, and a homicide rate of 10.6 per 100,000 in Mexico City.

Although the U.S. capital’s crime rate remains high, recent statistics indicate it has been on the decline.

Crime statistics released by the MPD indicate that the overall crime rate fell by 7 percent since the start of the year, with homicide down 11 percent, all violent crime down 26 percent, and all property crimes down 4 percent.

Meanwhile, an MPD police commander has been placed on leave after the crime statistics came under scrutiny from the D.C. Police Union.

READ MORE: Washington, DC police commander suspended, accused of changing crime statistics

The MPD has already carried out at least 23 arrests in the city, Leavitt said, on charges including homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fare evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high capacity magazine, fleeing to elude in a vehicle, no permits, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump, in his second term, declared a "public safety emergency" in Washington, D.C., on August 11, 2025, citing high crime rates, homelessness, and urban decay in the nation's capital.

This executive action invoked a provision of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, allowing the president to place the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under direct federal control for an initial 30 days and deploy National Guard troops to support law enforcement efforts.

President Trump described the move as "Liberation Day" for D.C., emphasizing the need to restore order, beautify the city for international visitors, and address what he called "bloodthirsty criminals" and "roving mobs," despite official statistics showing violent crime at a 30-year low and a double-digit decline in incidents like homicides and robberies so far in 2025.

Key Details of the Deployment

Federal Control of Police : The MPD is now overseen by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi , who met with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local officials to coordinate operations. This marks the first time a president has federalized the D.C. police under this authority. Federal agents, including from the FBI and other agencies, surged into the city over the weekend prior to the announcement, leading to initial arrests.

National Guard Involvement : Approximately 800 National Guard troops were activated , with the first arrivals reported at the D.C. Armory on August 12, 2025. Of these, 100-200 are expected to be deployed at any time, primarily for support roles such as protecting federal assets, providing administrative assistance, and deterring crime through visible presence. Troops are not openly carrying rifles but have access to weapons for self-defense if needed. The deployment is scheduled through late September 2025, unless extended.

Scope and Operations: The focus includes cracking down on violent crime, juvenile offenders, and homeless encampments, with President Trump vowing to "get rid of the slums" and relocate homeless individuals without specifying destinations. On the first two nights, 66 arrests were made, and White House officials touted early successes like fentanyl seizures and child victim identifications by federal agencies. All federal personnel are required to be identifiable by uniforms or badges to maintain public trust.

Legal Basis: D.C.'s unique status as a federal district grants the president direct command over its National Guard (unlike in states , where governors typically control them) and allows emergency federalization of local police for up to 30 days, extendable with congressional approval. President Trump suggested this could be a model for other cities, referencing a prior deployment in Los Angeles in June 2025 amid immigration-related unrest , which is facing legal challenges.

Triggers and Context: The decision was reportedly influenced by recent incidents, including an attempted carjacking of a Department of Government Efficiency employee and attacks on other federal workers. President Trump highlighted outdated or misleading crime stats in his announcement, claiming D.C. has a murder rate higher than Bogotá, Colombia, though current MPD data revisions contradict this narrative.

