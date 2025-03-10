Declassified CIA documents form the basis for dramatic re-enactments of some of the most clandestine military operations in U.S. history. The inside stories detail how the spy agency formulated and executed campaigns to address foreign enemies, including what really happened during the missions that inspired the films "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Argo." The reconstructions are buffeted with comments by, among others, woke journalist Bob Woodward and CIA agent Michael Scheuer, who was in charge of finding Osama bin Laden.