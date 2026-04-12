By Rudy Blalock

April 13, 2026

More than 356,000 bottles and packages of iron-containing dietary supplements sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled because their packaging is not child-resistant.

This error fails to meet a legal requirement under federal law that exists for life-or-death reasons, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC announced the recall Wednesday, affecting about 356,140 units across 11 brands, all manufactured by Vitaquest International LLC of West Caldwell, New Jersey.

The affected products were sold at stores including Ulta Beauty, The Vitamin Shoppe, Credo Beauty and Erewhon, as well as on Amazon.com and through medical practitioners’ offices, from April 2023 through February 2026, priced between $13 and $130 depending on brand and size.

No injuries have been reported. The hazard is straightforward but severe.

Under the federal Poison Prevention Packaging Act, iron-containing supplements must be sold in child-resistant packaging. The recalled products are not, meaning a young child could open and consume the contents.

According to the CPSC, that scenario poses a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning.

The danger of iron ingestion in children is well-documented.

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Toxicology, there were approximately 30 deaths from ferrous sulfate poisoning in the United States between 1949 and 1956, with cases appearing to increase alongside the growing use of iron therapy.

The report noted that the estimated fatal dose for a 2-year-old child is approximately 900 milligrams per kilogram of body weight.

“It is obvious that ferrous sulfate must be kept out of the reach of children and excessive doses avoided,” the AAP committee concluded.

The recalled products span a wide range of supplement types, including prenatal vitamins, bariatric multivitamins, children’s multivitamins and general wellness supplements.

Affected brands include Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara.

Among the notable products caught up in the recall is Dr. Fuhrman’s Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin—an iron-containing supplement marketed directly to children—along with several Bird&Be prenatal lines and the Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte in four flavors.

Expiration dates on the affected products range from as early as April 2026 through August 2028, meaning many of the recalled units are still within their shelf life and likely in consumers’ homes right now.

The fix being offered is relatively simple.

Consumers are being asked to immediately move the supplements out of sight and reach of children, then contact Vitaquest International to receive a free child-resistant replacement cap or storage pouch.

Vitaquest can be reached toll-free at 844-298-4545, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at productsafety@vitaquest.com, or through its website at vitaquest.com.

The recall serves as a reminder that packaging—often overlooked by consumers—is itself a critical layer of child safety.

Federal law has required child-resistant closures on iron-containing supplements for decades precisely because the consequences of accidental ingestion can be fatal, and because young children, drawn to colorful bottles and pill-shaped objects, are especially at risk.

Parents and caregivers who have purchased any of the listed brands in the past three years are encouraged to check expiration dates against the CPSC recall list and act immediately.