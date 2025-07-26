Tuzara Post Newsletter

Hermit Hank
1h

GODs hand, in establishing the USA!

Miles A Moody
2m

So what’s it gonna be, America? A nation guided by the New Testament Prince of Peace or one devoted to the Old Testament god of war? Because lately it’s been all about forever wars. And we can’t serve two masters.

