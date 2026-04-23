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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
44m

Real Raw News is Muscovite Disinformation.

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VAnAR's avatar
VAnAR
2h

Scary this guy got voted in, never let the guard down, especially with the Harvard crowd. So Globalist leaning. From now to November 2026 Elections we will be seeing and hearing this play out. Gitmo is a great place for this crowd.

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