By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 23, 2026

Navy Secretary (NAVSEC) John Phelan abruptly resigned Wednesday morning after only 130 days on the job.

Two administration sources, however, told Real Raw News that President Trump demanded Phelan’s resignation because the latter had spent the better part of last week badmouthing POTUS behind his back, bewailing US involvement in Iran, and contemplating mutiny.

Phelan, 62, is an American businessman, a political donor, and an art collector. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School but never served a day in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.

That he didn’t serve isn’t anomalous; NAVSEC is a civilian leader who heads the Department of the Navy. His appointment as Secretary of the Navy was confirmed by the Senate (62-30) on March 24, 2025.

Per our sources, Phelan last Thursday indiscreetly shared his trepidations about the war with CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and, on Friday, Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Daryl Caudle.

Allegedly, Phelan asked them whether they, too, felt that President Trump’s incompetence and erratic comportment endangered lives, alienated foreign allies, and pointlessly jeopardized the United States’ standing on the world stage.

Furthermore, Pheland posed a “hypothetical” question, asking Adm. Caudle if he would consider defying President Trump and Hegseth, should they order strikes against civilian infrastructure in Iran.

“This isn’t a conversation you should be having,” Adm. Caudle allegedly replied. He likely got a similar response from Adm. Cooper.

Presumably, the admirals snitched to Hegseth, for on Wednesday morning, Phelan received word that Hegseth had canned him.

The War Secretary offered Phelan the same reasonable deal he had offered to other traitorous officials: resign or be fired.

“Phelan first played dumb, denied making the comments. But when Secretary Hegseth told him to take a polygraph to prove it, John Phelan changed tunes and signed a letter of resignation. Pete did the firing—calling it a resignation is just politically correct way of saying ‘You’re fired.’ And President Trump told Pete to kick him to the curb, toss him out like yesterday’s trash,” one source told Real Raw News.

President Trump and Hegseth showed diplomatic leniency; 2015-2024 President Trump would’ve put Phelan on the next flight to GITMO.

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