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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
3h

I don't doubt this is true because Pedophilia is worldwide, very unfortunately. All patriots must be on guard and aware, and expose any person who is possibly harming children this way.

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Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️'s avatar
Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️
3h

I can’t find anything on this at all. Is this true or just a story? I’m not trying to insult you at all. It’s just hard to believe anything nowadays without some source or some type of paper trail.

If this is true that’s great the kids were saved .

May everyone have a blessed day. 🙏

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