By Joshua C.

March 4, 2025

The Carolinas can’t seem to catch a break.

Just five short months after suffering incredible flooding and damage from Cat 4 Hurricane Helene, the area is now contending with a massive outbreak of wildfires.

Evacuations are ongoing across both South and North Carolina.

And some of the images and video coming out of the area are truly apocalyptic.

WATCH: Shadow of Ezra on X: "South Carolina has declared a state of emergency as 175 wildfires burn across the state, consuming 4,200 acres and threatening multiple homes. This has forced evacuations and continues to spread, consuming thousands of acres with 0% containment. https://t.co/0qne0mtZaE" / X

Windy and dry conditions are being blamed for the outbreak, which are currently being numbered at “more than 175” different wildfires as of the time of publication.

The scenes are horrific, with a State of Emergency declaration by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, according to a report from Newsweek:

In researching this developing story, I am already coming across people living in the area questioning the sudden outbreak.

It certainly seems suspicious considering all that the area has gone through in such a short amount of time.

Not to mention the circumstantial connection to lithium mining, among other things, in many of the U.S. disasters that have happened in recent history.

I am even seeing stories pointing out that insurance companies in the area recently either pulled their fire coverage, or upped their premiums by 40%.

This seems to be a common theme lately in almost every instance of large “natural” disasters in the United States.

What is going on??? At what point does the use of “coincidence” start becoming an insane go-to excuse for what is happening?

Wildfires happen — but at some point the oddity of event after event simply becomes too much for simple coincidence to explain away.

WATCH: Angel on X: "https://t.co/nbc4mwlCas Myrtle Beach fire, insurance companies either pulled out of South Carolina or increased up to 40%. This needs national attention! https://t.co/OPMKMWLVTa" / X

Crews are reportedly working to fight a “massive” wildfire that is threatening the Myrtle Beach area which began Saturday.

Firefighters have been working around the clock for several days.

Some of these fires have burned over 1,000 acres each, according to a report by ABC News within the hour:

Local residents are being warned to listen for “Code Red” emergency alerts, and have “go-bags” prepared in advance, according to local NBC affiliate WYFF:

Families allowed to return home after massive wildfire at Myrtle Beach

Check out this wild footage showing back-to-back firefighting aircraft dropping on top of the fire burning in the Myrtle Beach area.

This was captured by WPDE, the ABC affiliate in the Myrtle Beach.

WATCH: WPDE ABC15 on X: "An evacuation is being called for residents on the beach side of the Prince George community due to wildfire conditions, according to Georgetown County officials. https://t.co/1a73KEnDYT https://t.co/AL83Wyq2bz" / X

With all that has happened in the area, the folks in this region will continue to need out prayers and help for some time to come.

This is a developing story. We will bring updates as the situation develops.

