By Jack Phillips

November 9, 2025

Nearly 2,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Friday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiated cuts at major airports, according to a tracking service.

As of Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. ET, around 820 flights were canceled and roughly 1,190 were delayed within, into, or out of the United States, according to flight tracking platform FlightAware.

Among U.S. airlines, Southwest Airlines led the way with 359 delayed flights and 121 cancelled flights, the tracker shows.

Its subsidiary, SkyWest, also saw 172 canceled flights and 44 delayed flights.

United Airlines experienced 54 delayed and 67 canceled flights, while Delta Air Lines had 60 delayed and 29 canceled flights.

Worldwide, there were more than 12,000 flights delayed and over 1,100 that were canceled, according to FlightAware’s live tracker.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced earlier in the week that flight cuts were needed to make sure the skies are safe amid a shortfall in air traffic controllers sparked by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Warns Agency May Have to Close Airspace Next Week

You may see us close certain parts of the airspace,’ Secretary Sean Duffy said, citing a shortage of air traffic controllers.

On Nov. 6, the FAA listed 40 major airports that would see flights reduced starting on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including cargo, commercial passenger, and private planes.

The FAA has stated that the reductions would begin at 4 percent and increase to 10 percent by November 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time, affecting all commercial airlines.

“Even with these cancellations, we plan to operate around 6,000 daily flights,” American Airlines said on Thursday in a statement posted on its website.

“We are continuing to communicate with impacted customers.”

The airline also said that people traveling with the carrier should “check their flight status on AA.com or the mobile app.”

Meanwhile, United Airlines said that people should be aware of updates posted by the company as the cuts take effect.

After the reductions are initiated, United “will continue to make rolling updates to our schedule as the government shutdown continues so we can give our customers several days’ advance notice and to minimize disruption for them and for all of you,” a company statement said.

“No matter what environment we’re operating in, we will not compromise on safety,” it added.

Southwest, in a statement to media outlets this week, maintained that the “vast majority” of its flights won’t be disrupted due to the FAA actions.

“All Southwest Customers with travel booked through next Wednesday, November 12, may choose to adjust their travel plans at no cost or receive a refund if they choose not to travel, regardless of whether their flight is affected,” the statement said.

The FAA order comes as the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Congress to end the shutdown.

Already, some government programs have been suspended or partially suspended due to the lapse in funding, which began on Oct. 1.

In posts on Truth Social on Nov. 7, President Donald Trump again called on GOP senators to remove the filibuster, a Senate procedural hurdle that requires 60 votes to overcome, to end the shutdown.

A day earlier, the president said that he believes Democrats, the minority party in the Senate, would opt to remove the filibuster as soon as they regain control of the upper congressional chamber.

However, earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said in an interview with The Daily Caller that there is insufficient support among Republican senators to repeal the rule, noting they are “not even close” to having the necessary votes.

Thune Says Republicans ‘Not Even Close’ to Ending Filibuster After President Trump’s Suggestion

The Republican Senate leader provided an update as the government shutdown continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE Revealed: 300 Boeing planes used by United and American Airlines have potential flaws that could cause jets to explode in mid-air

FLIGHT or FIGHT: Terrified flyers are changing flights from Boeing airplanes, traveling with anti-anxiety medication, and praying after a series of chaotic mishaps

President Trump Signs Executive Order to Investigate and Undo “DEI and Woke Policies” Criminal Joe Biden Imposed on FAA After Helicopter-Plane Collision

Senate Overwhelmingly Approves FAA Reauthorization Act

BOTTOMLINE

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now in its 38th day and the longest in history, has led to significant disruptions in air travel due to staffing shortages among air traffic controllers.

To mitigate safety risks, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order requiring airlines to reduce flight volumes at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.

Major airlines affected include SkyWest (leading with 178 cancellations and ~399 delays), Southwest (120 cancellations), United (~64), and others like Delta, American, and Frontier.

International flights are not directly subject to the cuts, but some may still be canceled or delayed due to ripple effects.

Airlines face potential fines of up to $75,000 per flight exceeding capacity limits.

For passengers, major carriers like Delta, United, American, Southwest, and Frontier are offering flexible rebooking, refunds (even for non-refundable tickets), and fare difference waivers for impacted itineraries.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.